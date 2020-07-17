Spin Memory Announces Extension of Series B Funding

All Major Investors Participate to Support Continued Innovation for MRAM

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spin Memory, Inc. (Spin Memory), the leading developer of MRAM technologies, today announced an extension of its Series B funding round, having received additional investment from all major investors. The funding includes recent investors, Arm, Applied Ventures, LLC (the venture capital arm of Applied Materials, Inc.) and Abies Ventures (Abies), as well as the company’s founding investor, Allied Minds.

“The additional investment validates the work we’re doing here at Spin Memory and demonstrates the value of our unique MRAM IP offerings – especially during such challenging times,” said Tom Sparkman, CEO of Spin Memory. “We are proud to be part of the growing MRAM eco-system in both the embedded and stand-alone implementations.”

As the industry demand for high-speed, low-leakage, non-volatile memory continues to grow, Spin Memory is the pioneer in bringing MRAM closer and closer to SRAM-like performance as a new mainstream memory solution. Applications such as autonomous driving, artificial intelligence and edge computing are all counting on a vast expansion of memory and Spin’s MRAM IP holds the key to high-retention, high-endurance, high-density and high-speed. Bolstered by over 250 patents, a commercial agreement with Applied Materials, and a licensing agreement with Arm, the future is bright for Spin-powered MRAM.

“The rapid expansion of the Internet of Things and edge computing is fueling the need for new types of fast, low-power memory,” said Om Nalamasu, President of Applied Ventures and Chief Technology Officer of Applied Materials. “Applied Ventures is excited to support Spin Memory as part of our current portfolio of active investments spanning Materials to Systems and we look forward to their success as they work to accelerate commercialization of MRAM technology.”

The additional funding will support Spin Memory’s continued research for MRAM as the company pushes the envelope – exploring new discoveries and advances to bring SRAM-like MRAM to market. As DRAM and SRAM are hitting scaling and efficiency limits, demand for a novel, memory alternative is rapidly growing. Spin Memory, and the company’s investors, are working together to bring MRAM’s potential to reality to meet this market need.

Spin Memory, Inc. is the pre-eminent MRAM IP supplier. Through collaboration with industry leaders, Spin Memory is transforming the semiconductor industry by solving memory challenges vital for AI, ADAS, 5G, IoT and more. Spin Memory’s disruptive STT-MRAM technologies and products provide SRAM-like speed and endurance that can replace SRAM and ultimately DRAM in both embedded and stand-alone applications. For more information, please visit www.spinmemory.com.

