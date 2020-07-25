Supreme Metals Announces Intention to Change Corporate Name and Stock Ticker Symbol

SUDBURY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2020 / Supreme Metals Corp. (“Supreme” or the “Company“) (CSE:ABJ)(FSE:A68) today announced that its board of directors has approved a corporate name change to “Canadian GoldCamps Corp.” and reserved the new ticker symbol “CAMP”.

The Company believes that the proposed name change and new ticker symbol better reflects the Company’s expanded strategic focus towards precious metals and further affirms its forward-looking plan to build a diversified portfolio of exploration properties in historical gold producing areas of Canada. The Company recently closed a private placement for gross proceeds of $3.25 million with the intention of advancing its existing exploration projects, for working capital purposes, and to seek out additional projects of merit. The Company believes that a diversification strategy underpinned by a strong focus on gold exploration projects will allow it limit exposure to any single commodity price fluctuation.

The proposed Company name and stock trading symbol changes are subject to approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and receipt of new CUSIP and ISIN numbers. The Company will update the market of the effective date of the name and ticker symbol change once available.

On Behalf of the Board,

“Bob Komarechka”

CEO

About Supreme Metals Corp.

Supreme Metals Corp. (CSE: ABJ)(FSE:A68) is a Canadian based exploration company with a focused approach in the area of green and energy metals in the Western World adjacent to anticipated downstream manufacturing projects that will have a significant need for these metals.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. There is no assurance the private placement, property option, change of board or reinstatement of trading referred to above will close on the terms as stated, or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements.

