Ternium Releases 2019 Sustainability Report

LUXEMBOURG / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2020 / Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) today released its 2019 Sustainability Report, which intends to be an integral discussion of the company’s progress towards achieving its objectives in a sustainable way.

Ternium’s value proposition aims to achieve profitable operations on a sustainable basis, through a management approach that comprehends the interests of shareholders, employees, customers and suppliers, as well as of the community. The report has been prepared taking into account the guidelines established by worldsteel, the UN Global Compact and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI).

The company’s Sustainability Report describes the actions taken to achieve Ternium’s goals in six focus areas:

Delivering Ternium’s business strategy.

Improving our safety performance.

Minimizing the company’s environmental footprint.

Realizing our people’s full potential.

Strengthening Ternium’s value chain.

Helping our communities thrive.

The report also reinforces the idea of integrity as key to Ternium’s long-term sustainability. The company continuously work on building a corporate culture of ethical behavior and transparency through a strong set of corporate governance standards.

Ternium’s 2019 Sustainability Report is accessible at its website www.ternium.com on the Investors section.

About Ternium

Ternium is Latin America’s leading flat steel producer, with operating facilities in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, the southern United States and Central America. The company offers a broad range of high value-added steel products for customers active in the automotive, home appliances, HVAC, construction, capital goods, container, food and energy industries through its manufacturing facilities, service center and distribution networks, and advanced customer integration systems. More information about Ternium is available at www.ternium.com.

