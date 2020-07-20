TGI Updates: New Products and Expansion Plans

NORTH BRUNSWICK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2020 / TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC. (OTC PINK:TSPG) (“TGI”), a diversified technology company, would like to take this opportunity to provide a corporate update to its shareholders and interested parties.

Our legal and accounting professionals in process of completing filings for the last quarterly report for the period ending April 30, 2020

TGI continues to make progress with its manufacturing partners in gearing up for the production of storage for on-grid and off-grid solar battery backup systems for home battery storage, solar battery backup and solar energy storage. Some battery storage systems are designed to use your existing grid-tied solar system as an inverter/charger battery backup system during emergency power outages with auto generator assist available. TGI intends to develop its own brand of underlying products and have its own assembly plant to take advantage of high demand for storage tech and batteries.

TGI recently announced signing an agreement with Lucent Energy Management. The Executives of both TGI and Lucent are making progress creating defined commercial and residential growth plans to take advantage of the strong renewable energy industry in 2020 and 2021, as well as working on budgets of expansion and project financing. Management will also be pursuing additional acquisitions or business combination opportunities. Renewable energy markets are evolving rapidly and TGI intends to take advantage of opportunities to increase shareholders values.

TGI intends to develop its own sales force for marketing solar and storage tech products and services.

For more information, please see www.otcMarkets.com under ticker symbol “TSPG”, and visit our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/TGIPower/

About Lucent Energy Management: Lucent Energy Management offers engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of renewable energy systems. Lucent’s services include: free site evaluations, renewable energy analysis, solar PV system design, LED lighting design, power factor correction services, project management, installation, operations, maintenance, and monitoring support.

https://www.lucent-energy.com

About TGI Solar: TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC. https://tgipower.com/

is a diversified holding company. TGI’s strategy is to acquire innovative and patented technologies, components, processes, designs, and methods with commercial value that will give competitive market advantage and generate shareholder value.

Safe Harbor Statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1965: Those statements contained herein which are not historical are forward-looking statements, and as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual operating results to materially differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, certain delays that are beyond the company’s control, with respect to market acceptance of new technologies, or product delays in the testing and evaluation of products, and other risks, as detailed in the company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission

For further info:

[email protected]

917-353-5099

SOURCE: TGi Solar Power Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/598091/TGI-Updates-New-Products-and-Expansion-Plans