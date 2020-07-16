The 2020 Food Safety Summit Goes 100% Virtual

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2020 / BNP Media announced today that the 2020 Food Safety Summit will be a virtual experience instead of an in-person event. The Summit team is working closely with the Educational Advisory Board to offer an in-depth conference program offering real world business solutions for today and planning for tomorrow. The virtual Summit will feature the world’s leading authorities examining the most up-to-date innovations in the food industry. The education program, access to participating exhibitors, and networking opportunities will be live online from Monday, October 19 – Thursday, October 22. To register to attend visit www.foodsafetysummit.com.

“Given the continued uncertainty around travel and the importance of health and safety for the entire food safety community, the difficult decision has been made to transition the upcoming in-person Food Safety Summit event in Rosemont, IL to a fully virtual event October 19 – 22, 2020,” said Scott Wolters, Chief Events Officer, BNP Media, producers of the Summit. “We have refocused our efforts on our newly launched virtual platform, providing an opportunity for food safety professionals to have access to world class education, expert insights, valuable content, networking, appointment making and the newest food safety solutions in the industry.”

The Summit will start on Monday, October 19 with an opening session on COVID-19: The New Normal for the Food Industry and will offer four days of educational sessions along with presentations from exhibitors in the Solutions Stage and Tech Tent as well as networking with attendees.

The education program will offer four 2-hour workshops and 21 one hour sessions as well as a four general sessions including the Keynote presentation by Will Daniels, President, Produce Division, IEH Laboratories and Consulting Group who will discuss Back to Basics: Consumer Focused Food Safety. In addition, the Summits annual Town Hall discussion with leaders from the FDA, AFDO, CDC and USDA and a general session focused on Foodborne Illness Outbreak Mock Criminal Trial – A View from the Jury Box featuring Shawn Stevens, Food Industry Counsel LLC, will be offered.

From 12:00 – 2:30 pm CT the virtual exhibit hall will be open giving attendees the opportunity to attend live sessions from the Solutions Stage and hear from technology companies in Tech Tent presentations. From 2:30 – 5:30 pm CT the education and networking will continue. BNP Media is working with virtual events platform Intrado to deliver this unique learning experience.

The virtual Summit is $299 to attend with the Early bird rate which expires on August 31. Those who pay to attend the Summit will have complete access to the entire platform, including virtual exhibit booths, all live and on-demand education sessions, the ability to participate in group discussions and networking events with colleagues and speakers, and more!

Those who wish to only participate in the virtual exhibit hall and the general session each day can attend for FREE. All current Summit attendee registrations will be moved over to the virtual Food Safety Summit. Event organizers will reach out to those registered attendees with more information.

Registration is now open by visiting www.foodsafetysummit.com. Register before August 31, 2020 for special early bird pricing. For the complete agenda, click here. The new platform extends a number of exciting new opportunities for exhibitors and sponsors that are unique to a virtual event. For additional information about exhibiting at the Summit or sponsorship opportunities contact Kim Hansen, National Sales Manager at 248-786-1233 or [email protected].

The Food Safety Summit is produced by BNP Media (www.bnpmedia.com), one of the country’s leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events and market research.

For further information, contact:

Amy Riemer, Media Relations

978,475,4441 (office) or 978,502,4895 (cell)

[email protected]

SOURCE: Food Safety Summit

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/597632/The-2020-Food-Safety-Summit-Goes-100-Virtual