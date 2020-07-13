The 57th Design Automation Conference Virtual Experience Filled with Deep Technology Insights and Innovation

Conference program offers the latest research and development in artificial intelligence, machine learning, security, electronic design and cloud-based design

LOUISVILLE, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–When the Design Automation Conference opens July 20, it will be the first ever virtual event experience for the 57-year-old conference. Attendees will embark on a two week-long virtual journey on Monday, July 20th starting at 9:00 A.M. PDT with Zhuo Li, the 57th DAC General Chair, who will open the 2020 conference. He’ll be immediately followed by Dr. H.S. Philip Wong, Chief Scientist, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) Ltd., who will deliver the Monday morning keynote.

The event will expand over five days July 20 – 24. All DAC sessions are scheduled for Pacific Daylight Time. Once the session day and time has occurred, the session will be available for on demand access any day and time zone until August 1, 2020

More than 60 companies will be exhibiting at virtual DAC 2020, including long-time participants such as Cadence Design Systems, Mentor, a Siemens Business and Synopsys. All exhibitors will be showcasing their latest technology advances for the electronic design industry through videos and live Zoom sessions. The live chat and face-to-face interactive exhibit meetings will be held Monday – Wednesday, July 20 – 22 from 10:30 A.M. – 1:30 P.M. PDT. Attendees may visit exhibitor virtual booths throughout the duration of the event and request private meetings or information.

Rob van Blommestein, DAC Exhibits Chair and Head of Marketing at OneSpin, said this year’s DAC program is robust and offers virtually all the technical topics that the live conference would offer, such as AI/machine learning, autonomous systems, and security. Accompanying the more than 60 virtual exhibits is the return of the Design-on-Cloud theater on Monday and the addition of the RISC-V Theater on Tuesday.

“We are excited to bring the entire DAC community together virtually. No other event offers designers, researchers and decision-makers the opportunity to interact with each other while seeing and learning first-hand the latest innovations, tools and best practices. Although this year will be different, we have worked hard to keep the true essence of DAC intact even virtually, with live panels and tutorials along with afternoon networking and social hours for interacting with other attendees. We will make 2020 DAC, which is the first virtual DAC, a memorable event for the entire community,” Li said.

RISC-V Theater

New for DAC 2020 is the RISC-V Theater, which will feature several of the RISC-V International members presenting the following topics on Tuesday, July 21:

10:30 – 10:50 A.M. – A Walk Through PolarFire® SoCs Memory Subsystem, MicroChip

11:00 – 11:20 A.M. – 21st Century Challenges Require 21st Century Solutions, UltraSoC

11:30 – 11:50 A.M. – Formal Verification of RISC-V Cores, OneSpin Solutions

12:00 – 12:20 P.M. – Building a High-Powered AI/ML Accelerator Using a RISC-V CPU core with Vector Extension, Andes Technology

12:30 – 12:50 P.M. – What’s Next for RISC-V? Vectors, Verification, and Value-added Extensions, Imperas Software

1:00 – 1:45 P.M. – Verification of RISC-V Open ISA Processors: New Freedoms in Design Require New and Improved Verification Methodologies Imperas Software Ltd, UK OpenHW Group Valtrix Systems



DAC Pavilion Talks

The DAC Pavilion content for 2020 will include the following talks:

Monday, July 20:

11:00 A.M. Continuing Evolution of the Electronics Ecosystem

Dr. Wally Rhines, Mentor, A Siemen’s Business

12:30 P.M. Succeeding with AI Today and Tomorrow

Toby Cappello, Vice President, Data & AI Expert Labs and Learning, IBM Corp.

Tuesday, July 21:

11:00 A.M. The State of EDA: A View from Wall Street

Jay Vleeschhouwer, Software Research, Griffin Securities

12:30 P.M. If you want to be rich, get a lot of money: Theory and Systems for Weak Supervision

Chris Re, Assistant Professor, Stanford University

Wednesday, July 22:

12:30 P.M. Design and Manufacturing in 2030

Greg Yeric, Fellow Arm Research, Arm, Ltd.

Design-on-Cloud Pavilion

The Design-On-Cloud Theatre will host the following presentations starting on Monday, July 20:

10:30 – 10:50 A.M. – Scaling Semiconductor Design Workflows on AWS, AWS

11:00 – 11:20 A.M. – Cadence Cloud 2020, Cadence Design Systems

11:30 – 11:50 A.M. – Leveraging Cloud to Accelerate Library Characterization, Mentor, A Siemens Business

12:00 – 12:20 P. M. – A Cloud Storage Conversation with Jeff Dickey of NetApp, NetApp

1:00 – 1:30 P.M. – Maximizing EDA Simulation Performance Under Increasing Parallelism, Pure Storage

