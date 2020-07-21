The ASSEMBLY Show, Now a 100% Virtual Event, to Offer a Pre-Event Webinar Series Featuring Manufacturing Industry Experts

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2020 / Manufacturing suppliers, buyers and users of assembly equipment and technology are invited to a free webinar series focusing on the digital transformation; disruption and market leadership; and lean turnaround featuring leading subject matter experts. These three important webinars are organized by The ASSEMBLY Show and ASSEMBLY Magazine, and will take place on August 18th, September 9th and October 1st, respectively. In 2020, The ASSEMBLY Show will be a fully virtual event scheduled on October 27-28, 2020. To register for free, for these webinars and the virtual event, visit https://www.assemblymag.com/the-assembly-show.

“Given the importance of health and safety for The ASSEMBLY Show community, we have made the decision to transition the upcoming in-person event in Rosemont, IL to a fully virtual event October 27-28, 2020,” said Scott Wolters, Chief Events Officer, BNP Media, producers of the show. “We are pleased to offer our attendees an opportunity to have access to online insights from leading subject matter experts and the newest assembly manufacturing solutions from our world-class exhibitors.”

“During our pre-event webinar series we look forward to hearing from Sudhi Bangalore, Chris Sorensen, and Arthur Byrne who will provide insight on how business leaders use digital transformation, innovation for leaders, and lean principles,” said John Sprovieri, Editor-in-Chief, ASSEMBLY Magazine. “This free webinar series, sponsored by ATI Industrial Automation, BalTec, Promess and Weiss, are being offered to provide a preview of the speakers, topics and new information attendees will find at The ASSEMBLY Show’s virtual event this October.”

On Tuesday, August 18 th , Sudhi Bangalore , VP of Industry 4.0, for Stanley Black & Decker who leads the global Advanced Manufacturing program, including the Manufactory 4.0, a state-of-the-art Center of Excellence in Hartford, CT will discuss Digital Transformation of Manufacturing in a Post-Pandemic World and how manufacturing operations will change post-COVID and how they leveraging digital technologies to create sustained continuous improvement. Click here to register.

On Tuesday, August 18 th , Sudhi Bangalore , VP of Industry 4.0, for Stanley Black & Decker who leads the global Advanced Manufacturing program, including the Manufactory 4.0, a state-of-the-art Center of Excellence in Hartford, CT will discuss Digital Transformation of Manufacturing in a Post-Pandemic World and how manufacturing operations will change post-COVID and how they leveraging digital technologies to create sustained continuous improvement. Click here to register.

On Wednesday, September 9 th , Chris Sorensen , Founder & CEO, Lake Forest Venture Management will discuss The Innovator's Secret Formula for Innovation, Disruption and Market Leadership . In this webinar, attendees will learn the innovator's secret formula, which introduces the quantitative product-market fit (QPMF) framework, a new breakthrough method for designing highly profitable, market-leading products that have high product-market fit. Attendees will learn what product-market fit is, how to achieve it, how to measure it, or how to use it for strategic advantage. Click here to register.

On Thursday, October 1st, Arthur Byrne, Operating Partner for J.W. Childs Association will discuss The Lean Turnaround: How Business Leaders Use Lean Principles to Create Value and Transform Their Company. In this webinar, Byrne will share everything he has learned during his remarkable career and show how anyone can achieve similar results. Whatever type of company, lean can be used to improve virtually every aspect of operations, from training and leading employees to accounting and payroll issues. Click here to register.

The 2020 ASSEMBLY Show will bring together thousands of industry professionals in a virtual format and will be full of opportunities for manufacturing engineers and managers to uncover new resources, evaluate the latest technologies and products and network with industry experts. For more information and to register, visit www.theassemblyshow.com.

The ASSEMBLY Show is sponsored by ASSEMBLY (www.assemblymag.com), a monthly trade magazine read by 56,000 engineers and managers responsible for manufacturing and designing cars, computers, catheters, coffee makers, etc. ASSEMBLY covers the processes, technologies and strategies for joining discrete parts into finished products. The event is produced by BNP Media (www.bnpmedia.com), one of the country’s leading business-to-business media companies serving professionals across 50+ industries. For more information, visit www.theassemblyshow.com

