Therma Bright Inc. Unaware of Any Material Change

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – July 24, 2020) – Therma Bright Inc. (TSXV: THRM), (“Therma” or the “Company“), at the request of IIROC, Therma Bright Inc. wishes to confirm that the Company’s management is unaware of any material change in the Company’s operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

About Therma Bright Inc.

Therma Bright is a progressive medical device technology company focused on providing consumers and medical professionals with quality medical devices that address their medical and healthcare needs. The Company’s initial breakthrough proprietary technology delivers effective, non-invasive and pain-free skincare. Therma Bright received a Class II medical device status from the FDA for its platform technology that is indicated for the relief of the pain, itch, and inflammation of a variety of insect bites or stings. The Company received clearance for the above claims from the US FDA in 1997.

