Trey Ketcham’s Vision for the Future of Their Organization and Current Success

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2020 / Trey Ketcham is an entrepreneur who founded a sales and marketing business called Peak Performance Development. His company is a dedicated affiliate of CUTCO, the world’s finest cutlery. He started this business at the age of 22 because he wanted to be in control of his own destiny. Before Trey’s dad passed he gave him the knowledge that “Never work for anyone but yourself! That is where the real job security lies.” With every aspiring entrepreneur one of the biggest risks you have to take is leaving the security of a 9-5 job and a W-2 to jump into the unpredictable world of entrepreneurship. However, Trey found motivation to take that leap of faith by wanting to impact people, share his knowledge, and be in control of his own schedule.

One of the biggest obstacles Trey Ketcham has overcome so far is personal self doubt. When starting out in entrepreneurship, most people do not receive the overwhelming amount of support that they were hoping for, so it is most important to believe in your goals, reason for starting out, and make progress every day towards them. Trey and his team at Peak Performance Development differentiate themselves from competition through daily disciplines, remaining humble and never satisfied, but always appreciative.

Fear is a factor in any entrepreneur’s mind when it comes to starting their own business which requires countless hours of work and sleepless nights without turning a profit at first. It is what they choose to make of that fear that will affect the trajectory of their business. Trey Ketcham views fear as a breakthrough opportunity and a time to separate himself from the crowd. The best part of anyone’s story usually comes right after the fear kicks in and where the real action takes place. This is exactly what happened in Trey’s case and his dedication to his goals is what got him there.

Tens of thousands of students have used Peak Performance Development as a stepping stone to launch successful careers in a variety of fields. Whether a student works with them in a management capacity or just develops entry level skills to excel their future career, they are building skills for life. “At Peak Performance Development our representatives passionately show and demonstrate Cutco products. The position is pretty simple customer service work. Your responsibilities include calling clients, setting up appointments with personal referrals, showing our product line, answering questions, and helping clients place orders.”

Peak Performance Developement’s initial training program and ongoing training meetings are designed to instill confidence in representatives who may have limited work experience. As for what is next for Trey Ketcham and his business, he is continuing to build a dynasty, looking to promote 5 division managers within the company, and creating an investment empire to take care of his family for the next several generations while continuing to help people. One of his biggest accomplishments to date is how he grew his business by 50% and 70% during the last two economic recessions. Trey is always working towards something more, expanding, and building his empire. To follow along with Trey’s journey, click here.

