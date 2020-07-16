TRON Founder Posts $1M Bounty to Identify Crypto Twitter Account Hackers

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2020 / TRON has announced that it is investigating the cause of a hack that saw multiple crypto Twitter accounts taken over including the main TRON Foundation account and that of TRON founder Justin Sun. The accounts of Gemini, Binance, KuCoin, Coinbase, Charlie Lee, @Bitcoin, Bitfinex, Ripple, Cash App, Ripple, and CoinDesk were also targeted in the July 15 attack, which promoted a scam bitcoin giveaway.

To incentivize the community to identify the source of the attack, Justin Sun has pledged a $1 million bounty. BitTorrent posted a tweet stating that CEO Sun “will personally pay those who successfully track down, and provide evidence for bringing to justice, the hackers/people behind this hack affecting our community.”

In a statement to Cointelegraph, Sun said: “We are working closely with Twitter to resolve this issue immediately and return our accounts to normal. We are always vigilant in the handling our accounts; operating safely and responsibly — taking the security of our accounts to the highest standards possible. This only further illuminates the urgent need for our society to adopt decentralized, trustless software and services.”

Several of the accounts that were targeted in the attack remain suspended as Twitter and the crypto community investigates the incident. Despite having stringent security measures in place, including 2FA, hackers were able to bypass safeguards to post tweets advocating a fake bitcoin giveaway and false partnership announcements.

Justin Sun’s pledge of $1 million will be awarded to the person or persons responsible for tracking down the hackers and supplying information leading to their arrest.

About TRON

TRON is a high throughput blockchain network that can support 2,000 TPS and which hosts a vibrant dApp ecosystem. TRON’s delegated proof-of-stake consensus model ensures network security while increasing decentralization. Founded by entrepreneur Justin Sun in 2017, TRON’s development is overseen by the TRON Foundation.

