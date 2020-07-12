Ubisoft Announces Watch Dogs®: Legion Will Be Available October 29, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today at Ubisoft’s first digital press conference, Ubisoft Forward, the company announced that Watch Dogs®: Legion will launch on October 29, 2020, on, Xbox One, PlayStation®4, Stadia and for Windows PC on Epic Games and Uplay. The game will also be available on UPLAY+*, Ubisoft’s subscription service. Watch Dogs: Legion will also release on Xbox Series X and PlayStation®5 upon the launch of the consoles.

Built with a next-gen concept, Watch Dogs: Legion introduces “Play as Anyone,” a never-before-seen gameplay innovation created by Ubisoft Toronto**, the studio behind Watch Dogs: Legion. Play as Anyone gives players the entire city of London to choose their roster of resistance members from. Every single person in the open world can be recruited and played, is unique and has a backstory, personality and skillset. Watch Dogs: Legion will also support hardware-accelerated DirectX Raytracing on Xbox Series X and full ray-tracing support on Nvidia RTX-equipped PC devices, bringing real-time ray-tracing reflections to the streets of London. Players who purchase Watch Dogs: Legion on Xbox One or PlayStation4 will be able to upgrade their game to the next-gen version (Xbox Series X or PlayStation5) at no additional cost***.

In Watch Dogs: Legion, London is facing its downfall. Amidst the growing unrest of a restless London, a mysterious entity known as Zero-Day has framed secret underground resistance DedSec for coordinated bombings across London. In the aftermath, criminal opportunists from every dark corner of London took hold and filled the void left by a defeated government. As a member of DedSec, players will be going up against criminal opportunists in Watch Dogs: Legion; sadists, mercenaries, cybercriminals, and more; they’ll have to be prepared for a variety of situations. Players must recruit members into their DedSec Resistance to take on these criminal opportunists, liberate London and uncover the mystery behind Zero-Day.

Watch Dogs: Legion lets players recruit anyone they can see in the open world to be part of their DedSec Resistance up to 40 characters at a time. The London setting gives players the perfect backdrop to recruit all kinds of characters – who each have unique skills and weapons – to their Resistance: from an MI6 agent to a bareknuckle fighter, from a brilliant hacker to a getaway driver, from a football hooligan to an inconspicuous old lady. Players can play as any character from their roster of recruits and approach a situation based on their preference; whether the approach is from the sky while riding high on a cargo drone as a construction worker, or on the ground as a spy using high-tech gadgets like a gun-jamming watch and a prototype of a rocket-firing car, the choice is for the player to make.

In addition, Ubisoft announced the Gold, Ultimate and Collector’s Editions**** for Watch Dogs: Legion:

Gold Edition includes the base game and the Season Pass, including new story expansions, extra DedSec missions, four unique heroes, the Complete Edition of the original Watch Dogs game from 2014 and more.

includes Gold Edition and Ultimate digital content, including three new playable heroes, four weeks’ VIP Status to earn currency faster and new masks. Collector’s Edition includes the Ultimate Edition plus the LED Ded Coronet Mask Replica, an exclusive SteelBook®, a set of three stickers and a recto-verso propaganda poster, all inspired by the game’s universe, and instant access to the mask in-game. Collector’s Edition is exclusive to the Ubisoft Store.

*$14.99 per month. Cancel anytime. The Ultimate Edition (Excluding VIP status) will be available as part of a UPLAY+ subscription at game launch. More information at uplayplus.com.

**Associate studios are Ubisoft Montreal, Paris, Bucharest, Kiev and Newcastle.

***Watch Dogs: Legion leverages Smart Delivery allowing access to both the Xbox One title and Xbox Series X title when available. Watch Dogs: Legion PlayStation 4 Digital and Blu-Ray™ games gives access to the corresponding Watch Dogs: Legion PlayStation 5 Digital version at no additional cost, when available. Requires a PlayStation 5 or a PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, the game disc (if owned on Blu-Ray™) must be kept inserted in the PlayStation 5 disc tray to play, a PlayStation™Network registration, additional storage & Broadband internet connection. May incur bandwidth usage fees.

****Final content and release dates subject to change. Some features may not be available at launch. Content may be available for purchase and/or as giveaway(s) separately at Ubisoft’s sole discretion at any time.

ABOUT WATCH DOGS

Watch Dogs launched in 2014 as the video game industry’s best-selling new IP at launch. To-date, the award-winning franchise has sold more than 40 million games worldwide. The hacker series extends to other entertainment media, including books and comics. The next opus in the franchise, Watch Dogs: Legion, will release on October 29, 2020.

ABOUT UBISOFT

Ubisoft is a leading creator, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment and services, with a rich portfolio of world-renowned brands, including Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, For Honor, Just Dance, Watch Dogs, Tom Clancy’s video game series including Ghost Recon, Rainbow Six and The Division. The teams throughout Ubisoft’s worldwide network of studios and business offices are committed to delivering original and memorable gaming experiences across all popular platforms, including consoles, mobile phones, tablets and PCs. For the 2019–20 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €1,534 million. To learn more, please visit: www.ubisoftgroup.com.

