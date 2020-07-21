United States Marine Corps Untethers Inventory Management for Improved Efficiency and Accuracy with Aruba Infrastructure

2nd Supply Battalion’s Supply Management Unit Installs Aruba Wireless and Security Solutions in Seven Warehouses

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company (NYSE: HPE), today announced that the United States Marine Corps 2nd Supply Battalion’s Supply Management Unit (SMU) has installed Aruba ESP-based infrastructure in its 260,000 square feet of storage space across seven warehouses to enable secure connectivity and improve efficiencies in the facilities.





Based out of Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina and under the command of Combat Logistics Regiment 25 and the 2nd Marine Logistics Group., the 2nd Supply Battalion of the USMC specializes in distributing and warehousing military goods and equipment.

The USMC set out to improve its warehouse operations by enabling logistics/embarkation specialists, who prepare supplies and equipment for embarkation. These specialists also perform various force deployment planning and execution functions to support the movement of people and goods across all modes of military transportation.

Prior to selecting and deploying the Aruba infrastructure, the organization had used wired Internet connectivity, which didn’t afford the flexibility and versatility they needed, and kept staff tethered to stationary desks after picking items in the warehouse. After deploying indoor and outdoor Aruba access points (APs) and ClearPass Policy Manager, the Second Supply Battalion was able to deliver secure and reliable wireless connectivity in nearly every space of their warehouses, allowing Marines to use mobile workstations, moving through rows of shelves to quickly identify and pick each item needed. They can also use handheld scanners for additional quality control and can now concentrate mobile workstations in specific areas depending on the daily workload.

Having the Aruba wireless network at the Second Supply Battalion’s SMU has increased output somewhere between one and a half to two times as compared to their previous wired Internet approach.

