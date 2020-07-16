World High Life PLC Announces Love Hemp Launches New Consumer Brand

Love Hemp launches new consumer brand “Buzz Leaf,” targeted at younger demographic to grow market share

LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2020 / World High Life Plc (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF) announces that World High Life wholly owned subsidiary, Love Hemp, has developed and launched a new brand to market, Buzz Leaf, which is targeted to a younger demographic (ages 21-34) in order to grow market share.

Love Hemp’s new product development strategy is central to the company’s growth plan, building on the strength of the Love Hemp branded product range, the focus is to develop brands to engage new consumers, increasing overall market share.

Buzz Leaf products have been developed and designed to connect with a younger demographic, giving the brand more freedom on the types of product categories it includes, from vapes to full spectrum CBD oils and enhancement products, for example benefit led products such as a hangover remedy, and cognition and libido enhancers.

The new Buzz Leaf CBD range of products includes the release of four broad spectrum CBD infused e-liquids with added terpenes and will be available exclusively at www.cbdoilsuk.com.

The e-liquids feature exotic flavours including Horny Mango & Pineapple Express, Blue Mist & Blue Dream, Tigers Blood & Watermelon OG and Lykos & Grandaddy Purple. The CBD infused e-liquids are priced at £24.99 for 30ml and contain 500mg of CBD.

Whilst all flavours are expected to be popular with both new and existing CBD vapers, clear winners are Horny Mango & Pineapple Express as well as Blue Mist & Blue Dream. The e-liquids are a welcome new addition to the CBDOilsUK range of products, appealing to a diverse audience, whilst building on the already successful range of Love Hemp e-liquids the online retailer stocks.

“With consumers demanding more high quality products at reasonable prices, our goal is to not only deliver strong margins for Buzz Leaf, but also provide competitively priced, high quality product options for a wider range of consumers – we really want to have something for everyone,” says Tony Calamita, CEO at Love Hemp.

In addition to the launch of the four broad spectrum CBD infused e-liquids with added terpenes, Buzz Leaf is planning to launch a full range of CBD products including capsules and oils. For further information on Buzz Leaf, visit www.cbdoilsuk.com.

