Bee Vectoring Technologies to Present at October 2020 Lytham Partners Virtual Investor Growth Conference

Mississauga, Ontario, and Sacramento, California–(Newsfile Corp. – September 29, 2020) – Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc. (CSE: BEE) (OTCQB: BEVVF) (CVE: BEE) (the “Company” or “BVT”), a leading agriculture technology company that has pioneered a natural precision agriculture system, will participate in a virtual presentation and fireside chat at the October 2020 Lytham Partners Virtual Investor Growth Conference on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 2:00pm ET (11:00am PT).

BVT has an EPA-approved system that can replace chemical pesticides. By using commercially reared bees (both bumble and honey), BVT delivers a proprietary biological called Vectorite™ with CR-7, to blossoms. This can increase crop yields anywhere from 6 to 29%.

In the October 6 presentation, Mr. Ashish Malik, CEO of BVT, will provide an update on the commercialization efforts in the US and some of the key milestones that unlock value for BVT shareholders including additional jurisdiction approvals and product-line extensions. The discussion will also focus on the numerous benefits that BVT’s delivery system offers to help improve the environment, like the use of less water, fossil fuels and traditional pesticides.

Participants may join the webcast by registering up to 15 minutes prior the start time, at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2387/37772. The download button for the presentation slide deck will be accessible next to the webcast button. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event at the same link. The webcast recording and presentation will be posted too on the BVT website at http://www.beevt.com/investors/financial-information. Questions for the last portion of the webinar can be submitted in advance to [email protected].

Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings on October 6-9, 2020. To arrange a meeting, please contact Adam Lowensteiner of Lytham Partners at [email protected] or visit www.lythampartners.com/virtual.

About Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.

BVT, an agriculture technology company, is a market disruptor with a significant global market opportunity in the $240 billion crop protection and fertilizer market. BVT has pioneered a natural precision agriculture system that replaces chemical pesticides and wasteful plant protection product spray applications by delivering biological pesticide alternatives to crops using commercially grown bees. BVT’s award-winning technology, precision vectoring, is completely harmless to bees and allows minute amounts of naturally-derived pesticides (called biologicals) to be delivered directly to blooms, providing improved crop protection and yield results than traditional chemical pesticides – and improving the health of the soil, the microbiome and the environment. Currently, BVT has over 65 granted patents, over 35 patents pending in all major agricultural countries worldwide, and has US EPA registration of its VECTORITE™ with CR-7 (EPA Registration No. 90641-2) for sale as a registered biological fungicide for use on the labeled crops.

