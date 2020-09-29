Bird River Resources Announces AGM Results

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2020 / Bird River Resources Inc. (CSE:BDR) (“BDR” or the “Corporation”) reports that, the 2019 Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders was held September 25, 2020 and that all matters set forth in the management information circular were approved by the shareholders including the sale of the Corporation’s Alberta subsidiary High Point Oil Inc. At the meeting Jon Bridgman (CEO), Ed Thompson (CFO & Secretary Treasurer), Donal Carroll, David Walters and Martin Dallaire were elected to the board of directors for the 2021 fiscal year. The shareholders also approved the re-appointment of MNP LLP as the Corporation’s auditors.

Bird River Resources Inc.’s Board of Directors welcomes the election to the board Martin Dallaire, President & Director of Visible Gold Mines Inc. (listed TSXV). Mr. Dallaire was born and raised in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. Upon graduation from Québec Université du Quebec à Chicoutimi with a degree in Engineering, Martin entered the financial service industry specializing in the mining sector. During the following decade he engaged in corporate finance in the areas of; strategic planning, mergers & acquisitions and arrangement of various financings. Due to his broad experience and expertise Mr. Dallaire, was appointed to the surveillance committee of the FERIQUE Funds (Quebec Engineer Pension Fund) for over five years.

About Bird River Resources Inc.

Founded in 1958, Bird River Resources Inc. is a Canadian natural resources company with a focus on the energy sector, mining exploration and other resource related activities. The company holds a net royalty smelter (NSR) interest on a platinum palladium property in the Bird River Sill area of northeastern Manitoba near the Ontario border.

Additional information on the Company is available on SEDAR at sedar.com.

For further information, contact:

Bird River Resources Inc.

Jon Bridgman, CEO & Director

Tel: 1-877-587-0777 email: [email protected]

This news release is for information purposes only and no statement herein should be considered an offer or a solicitation of an offer for the purchase or sale of any securities and may contain forward looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs as well as a number of assumptions about future events and words such as may, should, could, will, expect, anticipate, estimate, believe, intend, project should not be taken out of context. NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS MARKET REGULATOR (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

