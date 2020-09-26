Ionic Brands Announces Changes to Its Directors & Officers Insurance and Resulting Modifications to Its Board of Directors

TACOMA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2020 / IONIC BRANDS CORP. (CSE:IONC)(OTC PINK:IONKF)(FRA:1B3) (“IONIC BRANDS” or the “Company”) announces the temporary discontinuation of the Company’s Directors and Officers (“D&O”) Insurance policy due to the exorbitant cost of premiums to the operations as of July 1st 2020. While this is a difficult decision for the Company to make, it is a necessary financial decision for the short term. Consequently, the Company will be reducing the number of Directors, down from seven to five, where Christian Vara was the last Company appointment, Board ratified member added on February 25, 2020.

Ionic Brands hopes to reinstate the D&O Insurance policy sometime in the 4th quarter this year, at which point the Company will evaluate adding additional board members. Mr. Brian Lofquist and Mrs. M. Carroll Benton have chosen to relinquish their board positions as Directors of the Company effective immediately. The resignations were not the result of any disagreement with the Company or any of its affiliates on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies, or practices. Mr. Lofquist and Mrs. Benton have agreed to assist in an advisory capacity as needed. In connection with the departure of Mr. Lofquist and Mrs. Benton from the Board, the size of the Board has been reduced from seven to five members.

John P. Gorst, Chairman and CEO of Ionic Brands Corp commented, “While the temporary discontinuation of our D&O Insurance is not ideal, I would like to thank Brian and Carroll for their contribution in assisting with the navigation of the Company through a challenging period in the Company’s history. We are grateful for their contributions to Ionic Brands and wish them the very best in the future.”

