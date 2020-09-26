Robert “Tyner” Brenneman-Slay Departs 24 Hour Home Care

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–24 Hour Home Care, a leading private duty home care company, has announced that Robert (Tyner) Brenneman-Slay, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, has departed the company.

Tyner was fundamental in contributing to the growth and success of the company over the last 12 years, as 24 Hour Home Care has grown into one of the largest in home care providers in the nation. As with any entrepreneur, Tyner wore many hats in the organization, leading compliance, human resources and information technology, while also focusing on the strategic direction of the company. Tyner is leaving to focus on his new entrepreneurial endeavors.

Robert (Tyner) Brenneman Slay, Co-Founder & COO of 24 Hour Home Care, has been recognized as an EY Entrepreneur of the Year in 2017. Tyner helped 24 Hour Home Care make Fortune’s Top 50 Best Workplaces for Diversity and Aging Services two years in a row. He contributed to the company making the Inc 5000 List of America’s Fastest Growing Companies for 8 consecutive years. Tyner holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business with an emphasis in Entrepreneurial Studies.

About 24 Hour Home Care

24 Hour Home Care provides high-quality, customized, professional caregiving services to seniors and individuals with developmental disabilities, allowing them to continue full, active, and healthy lifestyles. 24 Hour Home Care has expanded to 20 locations throughout California, Arizona, and Texas hiring over 10,000 employees. Fortune named 24 Hour Home Care to the 50 Best Places to Work In Aging Services (2018 and 2019) and Top 100 Best Workplaces for Diversity. 24 Hour Home Care’s owners received the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award (2017) and the company was named to Inc. Magazine’s list of Fastest-Growing Private Companies, the Inc. 5000, for the eighth consecutive year. 24 Hour Home Care has received additional accolades, including being listed by Forbes Magazine as the #24 Most Promising Company in America.

