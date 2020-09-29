Technoglobal Introduces AutoBio Inc. as Strategic Advisor Well Prepared for Listing in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Sep 29, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – Technoglobal Inc. (“Technoglobal” or the “Group”), a leading provider of fingerprint authentication technologies, is pleased to announce that the Group has entered into an agreement with AutoBio Inc. (“AutoBio”). The specialist in AI biomedical robotic systems will provide JPY2 billion which will assist the Group in implementing its plan to list on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Mr Taketoshi Kashiwabara, President & CEO of Technoglobal

With more than two decades of excellence in AI biometric authentication technology, Technoglobal remains steadfastly committed to achieving its mission of ‘supporting strong security’ by providing an advanced AI biometric authentication system that enables companies and organisations to have strong security while conducting different tasks. In view of the increasing demand for AI biometric authentication systems, the Group develops and offers a comprehensive range of products that recognises and distinguishes personal characteristics, such as veins, palm, fingerprint, face, etc. Such products are also a reflection of the Group’s response to the diversification of online applications and digitalisation of various services.

Incorporated in Japan, AutoBio is a medical system service provider that aims to provide state-of-the-art medical AI robotic systems which enable dexterous mechanical hands to perform accurate biomedical tasks as well as AI diagnostic imaging capabilities.

Mr Taketoshi Kashiwabara, President & CEO of Technoglobal, said: “The demand for AI biometric authentication systems has been growing rapidly in recent years. We believe that now is the best time for Technoglobal to expand its presence across Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Having an integrated network of institutions and markets, Hong Kong is well recognised as one of the world’s premier international financial centre. By leveraging this capital market and with the financial support from AutoBio, including its expertise in AI robotic systems, we are confident that getting listed in Hong Kong will accelerate the Group’s expansion plan in the biometric authentication industry as well as enable us to reap operational synergies with AutoBio. The Group’s aim is to develop more innovative AI biometric authentication systems that will ultimately lead to the advancement of society as a whole.”

About Technoglobal Inc.

Technoglobal Inc. is a fingerprint authentication provider based in Tokyo, Japan. The company commenced operation in 1995. Renowned for its sophisticated manufacturing capabilities and sales of fingerprint-related systems as well as development and consultation on authentication systems, the company continues to receive praise for its integrity and commitment to fingerprint authentication development. For further details, please visit http://www.technoglobal.co.jp

Copyright 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com