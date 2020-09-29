VPM PBS Documentary Highlights DP Facilities’ Key Role in the Revitalization of Wise, VA

Documentary Special Features Several Economic Development Initiatives Spanning Renewables, Employment, Public Health and More

ASHBURN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DP Facilities, provider of mission-critical data centers, sustainable build-to-suit solutions, and colocation services, is pleased to announce its inclusion in the documentary “Creating Common Wealth: Economic Development,” which explores the revitalization and economic diversification of Wise, Virginia.





Affected by the decline of the coal industry that was once at the core of this locale’s economy, the strong history of resource development in Wise County now requires a shift in order to reduce the pervasive demographic declines, lack of job opportunities and other subsequent effects. As part of the modernization effort aimed at reinvigorating the area and diversifying the economy for ongoing success, DP Facilities opened its highly secure and fully compliant Wise, VA, Mineral Gap data center. As a build that aligns with local efforts to adaptably reuse existing coal industry land, the Mineral Gap data center supports local reinvigoration and environmental preservation initiatives, leveraging the rich past of this area to support a bright future that can benefit from growing digitization.

Totaling 65,000 square feet over 22 acres, this 45MW data center facility accommodates growing and evolving data requirements, including those across federal, cloud, and high performance computing verticals, while providing much-needed job opportunities to locals looking to transition out of the coal industry. In doing so, this development supports the local transition into a region that can flourish in the digital era while drawing attention to the county, in turn offering the potential to attract even more companies that require robust digital capabilities and facilitating further growth and prosperity.

“We couldn’t be prouder to be a member of the Wise County community and to be a part of this location’s exciting transformation,” comments Jhoan Checo, Senior Vice President. “The flagship Mineral Gap facility typifies our enduring dedication to our customers, to their data, to their communities and to the environments that they’re built on, and we look forward to creating even more growth and success as we move forward, further developing this campus and expanding the benefits it offers.”

“I enjoy a lot of aspects of my job here. It’s a competitively paying job… but probably the neatest thing is being a part of something that’s just new and groundbreaking to Wise County, and it’s an opportunity to be a part of something that…challenges the traditional thinking of what industry looks like around here,” states Tanner Powers, Security Supervisor at the facility.

DP Facilities’ colocation services in Wise, VA, support the region’s IT compute requirements with the added benefits of reduced operating costs; reliable, redundant utility power; and the ability to meet even the most demanding security requirements. The location also offers up to 3MW of renewable energy from the adjacent solar farm, which is scheduled for completion in Q4 2020, ensuring that Wise County is ahead of the curve as the globe expands its focus on a greener future.

To view the documentary, released by VPM, click here.

To learn more about DP Facilities, please visit www.dpfacilities.com.

About DP Facilities Data Centers.

DP Facilities Data Centers is a provider of sustainable, carrier-neutral data centers and colocation services to Hyperscale, Cloud, Commercial and Government. DP Facilities Data Centers provides flexible and customizable solutions to meet detailed customer design-and-build requirements in any U.S. market.

