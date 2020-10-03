American IRA Releases List of Self-Directed IRA Facts

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2020 / What are the “Facts” about Self-Directed IRAs that most people miss? That is the question posed at a recent post at American IRA. The Self-Directed IRA administration firm, based in North Carolina, often turns to its blog to talk about Self-Directed IRA topics, account types, and the like. But this recent post deals with the specific facts about Self-Directed IRAs: how they are used, how many people use them, and how long investors have used Self-Directed IRAs for nontraditional retirement assets in the past several decades.

In the article, American IRA highlights how many retirement accounts use nontraditional assets, for example. And with millions upon millions of retirement accounts in the United States, even a small percentage of these accounts holding nontraditional assets highlights just how popular Self-Directed IRAs are. This is especially true for people who have their own businesses. For many employees, for example, it’s common to invest in a 401(k) plan offered through work. But with a Self-Directed SEP-IRA, a self-employed investor can have access to an entirely different strategy.

The post also dug into how long the IRS rules that allow for self-direction have been around. It points out that these rules have not been around so long that there is more “proof” of the concept: investors have put entire lifetimes of investing into Self-Direction. That means that today’s investors do not have to worry about nontraditional assets being a “new” issue in retirement investing. In fact, many of the nontraditional assets available-such as real estate-predate many of the most popular retirement investments today.

“There are sometimes a lot of claims made about Self-Directed IRAs,” said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA, “and not all of them are accurate. People like to repeat claims about topics, even if they do not have a lot of knowledge of that topic in the first place. This post clears the air about a lot of these myths and explains the facts that investors need to know.”

