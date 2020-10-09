APOLLO FUTURE MOBILITY GROUP to Participate in China International Import Expo

HONG KONG, Oct 9, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – Apollo Future Mobility Group Limited (“AFMG”, the “Company” ; SEHK stock code: 860.HK; and together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”) is pleased to announce that the Group will take part in the 3rd China International Import Expo (“CIIE”), being held from 5th Nov to 10th Nov 2020 in Shanghai. The fair will feature more than 2,000 exhibitors from some 100 countries and regions, including 50 countries and regions along the Belt & Road initiative. AFMG will showcase its full technologies capabilities during this annual event.

Under the theme of the complete mobility journey, the participation in CIIE marks the first public event where the Group introduces its comprehensive cutting-edge mobility technologies, as a turnkey mobility technology solution provider.

In the event, AFMG will exhibit its flagship hypercar Apollo IE Golden Dragon, the eye-sparkling model with extravagant styling and a V12 engine which aims to contend as one of the wildest cars ever made. In addition, a wide range of the latest mobility technologies will be showcased, including the disruptive SiC Dual Inverter 800V system, electric mobility scooter, autonomous chassis and a new urban delivery concept that are expected to surprise the audience.

The Group is honoured to be in the presence of renowned business elites and distinguished guests from local governments, as well as ShanghaiTech University.

Mr. Ho King Fung Eric, Chairman of Apollo Future Mobility Group, comments, “The Group is honoured to be invited to take part in CIIE 2020, the world’s first import-themed national-level expo, for the first time. With the rapid opening up of the Chinese market to the world, CIIE offers the Group an excellent opportunity to introduce its business transformation and comprehensive technology solutions, to deepen cooperation with Chinese enterprises, and to boost business growth in the future. We sincerely wish CIIE all the success, and hope to promote AFMG’s global presence to audiences in China and other parts of the world.”

AFMG Booth No.: Automobile zone 1.2C1-001

About Apollo Future Mobility Group Limited

Apollo Future Mobility Group Limited (“AFMG”, stock code: 860.HK) is a leading integrated mobility technology solution provider with proprietary and disruptive mobility technologies. It is determined to build a world-leading one-stop service platform for “future mobility” through the integration of global advanced mobility technologies.

After completing the acquisition of 86.06% of Apollo Automobil, a European high-performance hypercar developer, in March 2020, the Group rebranded as “Apollo Future Mobility Group”, focusing its business development on two pillars, which are Apollo Automobil and Apollo Advanced Technologies (AAT). In addition to the development and sales of hypercars and its cross-branding licensing business under the “Apollo” brand, the Group provides one-stop turnkey mobility technology solutions by integrating Apollo Automobil and the Group’s existing electric vehicle technologies, from ideation, design, modeling, engineering, simulation, prototype production, actual testing, to the delivery of pre-production prototypes to customers, striving to provide the global mobility market with a seamless and comprehensive solution platform.

The Group’s subsidiaries include Apollo Automobil, a top-tier European hypercar developer, and GLM Co. Ltd, a leading electric vehicle developer in Japan. The Group aims to complete the acquisition of Ideenion AG, a German mobility engineering solutions provider, in the fourth quarter of 2020. In addition, the Group has also expanded its mobility technology offerings by investing in Divergent Technologies, Inc., the world’s first 3D printing automotive manufacturing platform, and EV Power, a leading electric vehicle charging solutions provider.

For more details, please visit http://www.apollofmg.com/

