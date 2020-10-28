Asian Logistics, Maritime and Aviation Conference Goes Online

HONG KONG, Oct 28, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – In light of the global pandemic, the 10th Asian Logistics, Maritime and Aviation Conference (ALMAC), an annual signature event for the industries jointly organised by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), is being held online for the first time.

The 10th Asian Logistics, Maritime and Aviation Conference (ALMAC) will be held online on 17 and 18 November. Themed “Capturing Opportunities Amidst Volatility”, more than 40 luminaries from the logistics, maritime and aviation sectors will share their insights on industry prospects and business opportunities.

Running on 17 and 18 November under the theme “Capturing Opportunities Amidst Volatility”, ALMAC Online will focus on three key areas – rebuilding supply chain resilience under the new normal, Asia’s evolving role in global supply chains, and the trendsetting technologies and innovations for reinvigorating logistics operations and management – to help industries navigate through a challenging business environment. More than 40 leaders from the logistics, maritime and aviation sectors will share their insights at the event, which is expected to attract around 2,000 industry elites from 25 countries and regions.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is creating significant obstacles to the global business environment, making this an unsettling year for the logistics, maritime and aviation industries. For the 10th iteration of ALMAC, we have created a brand-new online platform – the first time the HKTDC has ever staged its flagship conference online, providing a new experience unimpeded by geographical boundaries,” said HKTDC Deputy Executive Director Patrick Lau.

“Industry representatives, professionals and stakeholders from across the globe will be able to participate and interact during the online conference. Industry leaders and experts will share their valuable experiences and strategies on supply chain resilience in the new normal and offer forecasts for global economic development in the post-pandemic world.”

Dr Lau added that various new functions will be launched on the ALMAC Online platform, including business matching empowered by artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual meetings to bring together experts, shippers and participants to facilitate international exchanges and connections at any time.

World-renowned speakers examine the new normal

More than 40 industry experts will speak at 20 seminar sessions over the two days of ALMAC Online. On day one of the conference (17 November), the first Power Dialogue session will look at “Prospects for Asian Connectivity Under the New Normal”. The pandemic has brought disruptions to the global supply chain, the likes of which have never been experienced before. To rebuild resilience and manage future risk better, many businesses are now looking to diversify their sourcing and production lines in Asia. And, as various Asian countries and territories actively promote trade agreements and regional development strategies, further integration and stronger connections can be expected within the Asian supply chain. At this first Power Dialogue session, Kelvin Leung, CEO, Asia Pacific, DHL Global Forwarding, and Grom Alexey Nikolaevich, CEO, Chairman of the Board, United Transport and Logistics Company – Eurasian Rail Alliance (UTLC ERA), will talk about the logistics industry’s development and Asia’s evolving role in the global supply chain.

The impact of the pandemic on the logistics industry has been widespread, with global air freight and ocean freight shrinking substantially amid land border closures. In the keynote session on day two of the conference (18 November), titled “World Trade Outlook after the Pandemic Outbreak and in an Uncertain Trade Landscape”, Yonov Frederick Agah, Deputy Director-General of the World Trade Organization, will share his view on the outlook for global trade in the coming years and examine the role of authorities in the face of new trade policy barriers and regulations.

The plenary session, “Leading Through the New Paradigm of Global Logistics Risks under an Uncertain Trading Environment and Cyber Disruptions”, will discuss how geopolitical tensions and trade protectionism challenge the process of globalisation. Heavyweight speakers – including Jan Hoffmann, Chief, Trade Logistics Branch, United Nations Conference on Trade and Development; Kenny Ye, COO, Orient Overseas Container Line; and Mathieu Renard Biron, Managing Director, Global Freight Forwarding, Kerry Logistics – will exchange their insights and strategies for ensuring more resilient sourcing, production operations and networks in order to minimise global logistics risks.

Exploring industry issues from different perspectives

Various forums will cover a range of topical issues relating to the air freight and maritime sectors as well as supply chain management and logistics. Topics to be covered include the digital transformation of air freight, green shipping, social commerce, cross-border e-commerce and logistics technology, providing participants with a more complete picture of the latest market intelligence and business opportunities.

This year’s Air Freight Forum will explore several salient topics including the outlook for global air cargo and demand expectations, operational agility from the perspective of airlines and freight forwarders, vaccine transport by air, cross-border e-commerce, and collaboration and digitalisation in the air freight industry. COVID-19 is being seen by many as a catalyst for change, and the maritime industry is no exception. The Maritime Forum will focus on digital transformation and green shipping, with leaders from international institutions, analysts and maritime industry technology experts coming together to provide intelligence on the roadmap for recovery and the outlook for the industry, evaluating how companies can adapt to the new normal to enhance their long-term operational efficiency.

The pandemic has also brought changes to the e-commerce business model, which will be analysed in the two Supply Chain Management Forums. Discussions will include logistics automation and robotics, e-commerce and risk management in logistics, and enhancing supply chain efficiency through innovation and technology.

Brand-new online sessions address industry issues

The MarketTalks session at ALMAC Online will provide the latest market insights and opportunity analysis, while the InnoTalks session will feature innovative solutions to help conference participants keep abreast of the technological developments in the logistics industry and generate new impetus in their business. The ALMAC Online platform also provides several interactive occasions to connect different industry players. Leading professionals and associations will provide complimentary advisory services at the Meet the Experts sessions, covering areas such as the regional supply chain, risk management and changing trade flows. ALMAC Online will also provide online networking and an AI-driven business matching service, creating connections between potential business partners.

The seminars and forums will bring together a range of noted speakers, including (in alphabetical order according to family name):

– Yonov Frederick Agah, Deputy Director-General, World Trade Organization

– Ben Au, General Manager, Empower SCM Ltd.

– Mathieu Biron, Managing Director, Global Freight Forwarding, Kerry Logistics

– Christopher Chan, Partner and Hong Kong Head of Shipping, Offshore and Logistics, Holman Fenwick Willan LLP

– Hing Chao, Executive Chairman, Wah Kwong Maritime Transport Holdings

– Vincent Clerc, CEO Ocean & Logistics, Maersk A/S

– Jan Hoffmann, Chief, Trade Logistics Branch, United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD)

– Kelvin Leung, CEO, Asia Pacific, DHL Global Forwarding

– James Li, Head of Operations, Shopee Cross-Border

– Kitack Lim, Secretary-General, International Maritime Organization

– Tom Lin, Hong Kong/Taiwan Supply Chain Director, Procter & Gamble Hong Kong Ltd

– Grom Alexey Nikolaevich, CEO, Chairman of the Board, United Transport and Logistics Company – Eurasian Rail Alliance (UTLC ERA)

– Jeremy Nixon, Chief Executive Officer, Ocean Network Express

– Fraser Robinson, CEO and Co-Founder, Beacon

– Brian Reed, Vice President, Supply Chain Optimization, GEODIS

– Kenny Ye, COO, Orient Overseas Container Line; CEO, Orient Overseas Container Line Logistics

