Astute Receives 2020 Customer Experience Innovation Award from CUSTOMER Magazine

Astute customer engagement platform honored for improving customer service technology

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#channels—Astute, Inc. (“Astute”), a leading customer engagement and Voice of the Customer (“VoC”) platform, today announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named its customer engagement platform a 2020 Customer Experience Innovation Award winner, presented by TMC’s CUSTOMER magazine.

The 2020 Customer Experience Innovation Award recognizes best-in-class companies setting the standard in delivering exceptional customer experiences through all channels, including social.

“We are honored to be recognized by TMC for our commitment to continued innovation and client success,” said Alex George, Astute President and CTO. “Our goal is to improve customer experiences for everyone. Our technology enables enterprise customer service teams to speed through the most tedious and time-consuming parts of their processes, freeing agents to focus on creating more meaningful, trust-building interactions with customers.”

Astute’s customer engagement software makes it easy for companies to engage and delight individual customers across all channels, while gathering first-hand insight to improve experiences for everyone. Astute blends AI-driven customer self-service, best-of-breed agent desktop and powerful customer analytics to drive efficiency, loyalty and brand protection for consumer brands all over the world.

“Congratulations to Astute for receiving a 2020 Customer Experience Innovation Award. Astute’s customer engagement platform has been selected for setting the standard in delivering world-class customer experiences across all channels,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “We’re pleased to recognize this achievement and know we will continue to see great innovation from Astute in 2021 and beyond.”

For more information about Astute, visit here.

About Astute

Astute is a full-service end-to-end customer engagement platform for the world’s largest global brands. Astute unifies all first-party data across the customer journey, offering AI-driven customer self-service, agent desktop CRM, social media management, and powerful Voice of the Customer tracking and analytics. No matter how customers choose to engage, Astute elevates the interaction while capturing invaluable first-party data to improve the journey. Winner of the 2020 Stevie® Award for Most Innovative Tech Company and CUSTOMER Magazine’s 2020 Contact Center Technology Award, Astute’s commitment to innovating the customer experience is well-recognized in the market.

About CUSTOMER

Since 1982, CUSTOMER magazine (formerly Customer Interaction Solutions) has been the voice of the customer experience, call/contact center, CRM and teleservices industries. CUSTOMER has helped the industry germinate, grow, mature and prosper, and has served as the leading publication in helping these industries that have had such a positive impact on the world economy to continue to thrive. Through a combination of outstanding and cutting-edge original editorial, industry voices, in-depth lab reviews and the recognition of the innovative leaders in management and technology through our highly valued awards, CUSTOMER strives to continue to be the publication that holds the quality bar high for the industry. Please visit http://www.customer.tmcnet.com.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet .

Contacts

Astute:

Christina Alvarez



Mulberry Marketing Communications



708-908-0898



[email protected]

TMC:

Michelle Connolly



Marketing Manager



203-852-6800, ext. 170



[email protected]