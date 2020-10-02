Balbix Wins Silver in Best in Biz Awards 2020 International

Balbix named a Silver winner in the Most Innovative Company of the Year category

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bestinbizwards—Balbix, Inc. has been named the Silver Winner for Most Innovative Company of the Year in the Best in Biz Awards 2020 International, the only independent global business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications from around the world.

The Balbix platform uses AI to help enterprises measure and improve their security posture. The platform is designed for CIOs, CISOs, and IT security teams to analyze their entire attack surface and identify where they have breach risk and how to reduce that risk. It can predict critical breach scenarios, help users prioritize security operations and projects, and ultimately improve cyber-resilience.

“We are honored to be recognized as an innovative leader in the security market by the Best in Biz Awards and to see our platform continue to gain traction,” says Gaurav Banga, Founder and CEO of Balbix. “Enterprises are under more pressure and have been exposed to more attacks this year than ever before. Because of this, Balbix has been innovating to help our customers maximize the strength of their cybersecurity posture, despite having too few people and too little budget.”

Winners in the 8th annual program were determined based on scoring from an independent panel of judges hailing from a wide spectrum of top-tier publications and media outlets from 10 countries. Each year, only editors, writers, and contributors to business, consumer, financial, trade, and technology publications, as well as broadcast outlets and analyst firms, serve as judges in Best in Biz Awards. The program’s uniqueness stems, in part, from this distinct composition of its judging panels, enabling it to best leverage the judges’ unparalleled expertise, experience, and objectivity to determine award winners.

This year’s judging panel included writers and contributors to such publications as Bloomberg News, Data Breach Today, HTMAG (Israel), Huffington Post, NDR (Germany), Panorama Magazine (United Arab Emirates), Small Business IT (Canada), TechRadar (UK), as well as other outlets from Brazil, Canada, India, United Kingdom and more.

For a full list of gold, silver, and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2020 International, visit: http://intl.bestinbizawards.com/intl-2020-winners.

About Balbix

Balbix is the world’s first cybersecurity platform to leverage specialized AI to provide real-time visibility into an organization’s breach risk. The Balbix system predicts where and how breaches are likely to happen, prescribes prioritized mitigating actions, and enables workflows to address the underlying security issues. By using Balbix, CISOs and CIOs can transform their organization’s cybersecurity posture, reducing cyber risk by 95% or more, while making security teams 10 times more efficient. Balbix counts many global 1000 companies among its rapidly growing customer base and was named a “Cool Vendor” by Gartner in 2018. For more information, visit our website www.balbix.com and blog https://www.balbix.com/blog/, follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/balbixinc/ and LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/balbix/.

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has made its mark as the only independent business awards program judged each year by a who’s who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in more than 80 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information about the International program, see: http://intl.bestinbizawards.com.

