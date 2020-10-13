Best Amazon Prime Day Ring, Kindle, Echo, Fire Tablet & Fire TV Stick Deals 2020: Best Early Amazon Device Sales Revealed by Retail Fuse
Review of the latest early Amazon device deals for Prime Day 2020, including all the best offers on Ring Doorbell security cameras, Kindle Paperwhite e-readers, Echo smart speakers, Fire Tablets & Fire TV Stick streaming devices
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Find the latest early Echo, Ring, Kindle and more Amazon device deals for Prime Day 2020, together with Fire TV and Fire Tablet offers. Shop the best deals using the links below.
Best Kindle deals:
- Save on the latest Amazon Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite & Kindle Oasis e-readers – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save 38% on Kindle at Amazon – Certified Refurbished, includes 3 months free Kindle Unlimited (with auto-renewal)
- Save $30 on the Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle at Amazon – features a 7-inch 300ppi Paperwhite display and includes natural leather cover, available with 8GB & 32GB storage
- Save $20 on the Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle at Amazon – the lightest, thinnest Kindle Paperwhite e-reader, Wi-Fi enabled, waterproof and includes leather cover
Best Amazon Echo deals:
- Save up to 69% on all-new Amazon Echo, Echo Show & Echo Dot smart home hubs & Alexa devices & speakers – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save 62% on the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) at Amazon – Prime Exclusive Deal
- Save 50% on the Echo Show 5 at Amazon – Prime Exclusive Deal
- Save $50 on the Echo Studio at Amazon – high-fidelity smart speaker with 3D audio (Prime exclusive deal)
- Save $41 on the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Honeywell Smart Thermostat at Amazon – manage home temperature with Alexa and programmable thermostat with color display
- Save 60% on the Echo Show 5 with Blink Mini Bundle at Amazon – includes the Echo Show 5 smart display and Blink Mini indoor security camera
- Save 81% on the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Amazon Music Unlimited – with free 6-month subscription w/ auto-renewal
Best Ring Doorbell & smart home deals:
- Save up to 49% on Ring Video Doorbell & Doorbell Pro, chargers & kits – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save 50% on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5 at Amazon – this bundle includes a 1080p HD video doorbell & the Echo show 5 smart home display
- Save $140 on the Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5 at Amazon – deal exclusive to Prime members
- Save $80 on the Ring Video Doorbell (2020) w/ Echo Dot at Amazon – Prime Exclusive Deal
- Save 61% on the Ring Peephole Cam with Echo Dot (3rd Gen) at Amazon – easily upgrade your front door with this 1080p video doorbell
- Save 50% on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5 at Amazon – Prime Exclusive Deal
- Save 38% on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro at Amazon – highly-rated Certified Refurbished Ring Doorbell for front door monitoring, also available with the Echo Show 5
- Save $50 on the Ring Alarm 14-pc kit with Echo Dot at Amazon – 2nd Gen DIY alarm system that fits 2-4 bedroom homes, with hands-free voice control via Alexa
- Save up to 40% on Ring Security Cameras, Floodlight Cams, Alarms & Security Systems – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
Best Amazon Fire TV & tablet deals:
- Save up to 33% on Amazon Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Cube & Fire TV Stick 4K streaming media players & devices – check the latest Prime Day deals on the most powerful 4K media streaming stick and enjoy content from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video & more
- Save 36% on the Toshiba 43-inch 4K UHD TV Fire TV Edition at Amazon (Prime Exclusive) – this highly rated LED TV offers breathtaking 4K Ultra HD picture quality
- Save $120 on the all-new Toshiba 43-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV Edition at Amazon (Prime Exclusive) – with Dolby Vision and over 500,000 movies and TV episodes
- Save 36% on the Toshiba 43-inch Smart HD 1080p TV Fire TV Edition at Amazon (Prime Exclusive) – watch over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes in HD
- Save up to 47% on the All-New Insignia Smart HD 720p TV Fire TV Edition at Amazon (Prime Exclusive) – available in 24 or 39 inches with access to tens of thousands of channels, apps and Alexa skills
- Save $100 on the Fire TV Recast at Amazon (Prime Exclusive) – watch and record over-the-air TV at home with Fire TV or Echo Show or on-the-go with a compatible mobile device
- Save up to 30% on the latest Fire Smart TVs & Fire 4K TVs – check the latest deals on Toshiba & Insignia Fire TV sets at the Prime Day sale
- Check out the full range of Amazon devices on sale for Amazon Prime Day – save on Amazon Fire tablets, Echo smart speakers, Kindle e-readers and many more Amazon devices
Interested in more deals on Amazon devices? Check out Amazon’s Prime Day sale page to compare all the live discounts at the moment.
Amazon holds their Prime Day sale every year. The popular shopping and entertainment event offers numerous deals for Prime members to enjoy across dozens of product categories.
Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial and unlock the entire Prime Day sale.
This year, shoppers can pick up some amazing Prime Day deals on Amazon-branded gadgets and smart home products. Amazon devices are feature-packed products at great price points. Kindle is undoubtedly its flagship device as the e-reader remains a powerful and portable reading companion for many. The Kindle Paperwhite is the best model to get, as it offers 6 weeks of battery life plus an IPX8 rating.
When it comes to smart home devices, Amazon’s Ring Video Doorbell is at the top of the list. The easy to setup doorbell comes with 720p HD video, two-way talk, and motion-activated alerts which can all be managed via a smartphone app. The Echo Dot, on the other hand, is Amazon Devices’ iconic smart speaker. Available in multiple designs, these Alexa-powered speakers work best with another smart product like the Echo Show.
For those who want a smart TV, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick is a full-featured streaming player that fits the palm of your hands. Plugged to any television with HDMI support, the Fire TV Stick gives you get immediate access to thousands of movies and TV shows. Meanwhile, the Fire Tablets are Amazon’s answer to the Apple iPad and Samsung Galaxy Tabs. With build-in Alexa and an HD display, the Fire HD8 is available in different sizes.
Prime Day sales in 2019 beat Black Friday and Cyber Monday totals in 2018, showing just how large Amazon’s shopping event has become.
Interested in more deals on Echo, Ring, Kindle and Fire TV products? Click here to access the entire selection of deals on the Amazon Prime Day sale page.
