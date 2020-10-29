BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Appoints Highly Acclaimed Advocate, Mr. Roberto Chait, to Company Advisory Board

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – October 29, 2020) – BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (“BioHarvest” or the “Company”) (CSE: BHSC) announces that it has added Advocate Roberto Chait to the Company’s Advisory Board.

Adv. Chait brings to the Company a wealth of experience in corporate and international trade law, intellectual property law, and cross border international transactions. His knowledge and expertise in these areas have been acquired representing major global clients across highly relevant industries for the Company including the Food and Beverage, Food Tech, and International Media industries.

“Roberto’s expertise in international law combined with his vast experience in assisting companies to consummate significant strategic transactions bring a critical dimension for BioHarvest’s ability to enter new international markets via partnerships. With his significant network and the worldwide appreciation and respect he commands for his depth and breadth of legal and commercial knowledge, Roberto has already proven his abilities in connecting the company with investors, manufacturing partners, and distribution partners. I welcome Roberto to BioHarvest’s Advisory Board. Along with Eitan Popper and Dr. David Brady, Bioharvest has now an invaluable set of complementary skills in its Advisory Board to support the Company’s growth and prospects,” said Ilan Sobel, BHSC’s CEO.

Roberto Chait has been practicing law for over twenty years. He graduated (cum laude) from the Hebrew University Law School (LL.B). After completing his legal clerkship at the chambers of the President of Israel’s Supreme Court (President Meir Shamgar) he pursued his Masters’ degree at the London School of Economics (LL.M.) specializing in International Business Law with an emphasis on International Financing and International Trade. Upon returning to Israel, he worked for several years at the office of Prof. Joseph Gross, specializing mainly in Corporate Law, Tax Law, and Securities Law. Roberto Chait was admitted to the Israeli Bar Association in 1991. He taught law at the Tel Aviv branch of the University of London and at the Haifa University.

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

Based in Vancouver BC, BioHarvest Sciences Inc. is the developer and exclusive owner of the proprietary and patent-protected BioFarming technology. It is the first and only industrial-scale plant cell technology capable of producing the active plant ingredients without the necessity to grow the plant itself. The Company’s technology is non-GMO and has already been validated by VINIA®, the red grapes cells functional food/dietary supplement produced and sold by BioHarvest Sciences Inc. The Company plans to generate significant revenue within the global nutraceutical ingredients and dietary supplements market with VINIA® and other Super Fruit Nutraceutical products. Further, by adapting this technology to the Cannabis plant, and building adequate production capacity, BioHarvest Sciences Inc.’s objective is to become a leading supplier of Cannabis for both medicinal and legal recreational purposes. Visit: www.bioharvest.com.

