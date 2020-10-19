Bixby Land Company Announces Employee Promotion

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BixbyLandcompany–Bixby Land Company recently named Suki Swaroop as the Director of Administration and Transactions.





As the Director of Administration and Transactions, Swaroop will lead real estate transaction coordination and Bixby’s Shareholder Services, along with overseeing Human Resources. “Suki’s been an integral part of our team and we are so excited for her to expand her role and make an even greater impact on Bixby, our Shareholders and the CRE community,” Bixby Chief Executive Officer and President Aaron Hill says.

Since joining Bixby in 2015, Swaroop has brought her nearly 20-year experience in transaction management, portfolio management and finance to the team including being involved in over $2 billion in investment transactions. Prior to joining the Company, she worked in debt and transaction management at LBA Realty, financial and property management for Federal Realty Investment Trust and investment management at LendLease Corporation.

Swaroop received her Masters in Business Administration from University of California, Irvine with an emphasis in International Finance, a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in finance from Chapman University and is an active member of the Southern California chapter of NAIOP and the University of California Irvine’s Paul Merage School of Business.

About Bixby Land Company

Bixby Land Company is a leading commercial real estate owner, operator and investment manager with over $1 billion of assets under management. The company develops and invests in industrial, office and R&D properties throughout the United States. For over 120 years, Bixby Land Company has been committed to adding value for its shareholders and investors. To learn more, visit www.bixbyland.com.

