Bluebird Network Opens First Internet Exchange, Partnering With Kansas City Internet Exchange

COLUMBIA, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#datacenter—Bluebird Network, a communications infrastructure provider and underground data center owner, is proud to announce the creation of the Springfield Internet Exchange (SpringIX) located in Springfield, MO. Hosted in the Bluebird Underground Data Center, this internet exchange allows current and future Bluebird customers to cross connect to one another, share traffic and better support the demands of a digital world.

“There are many advantages to being part of an internet exchange,” said Aaron Wendel, Executive Director of the Kansas City Internet Exchange (KCiX). “Peers share traffic, reducing latency and reducing their usage of bandwidth by offloading traffic locally. It’s really a great way to make internet services stronger in a given metro area.”

Internet exchanges allow networks to interconnect directly rather than through one or more third party networks. Cost savings are realized due to the fact that all traffic passing through SpringIX is not subject to additional expenses, whereas traffic to an Internet Service Provider’s upstream provider incurs a charge. Direct interconnection saves businesses money and supports route optimization for greater traffic efficiency while virtually extending the business network beyond its current footprint.

“Members of this internet exchange will have free access to content from other members of the SpringIX as well as the KCiX customers in Kansas City,” Wendel said. “It’s quite an opportunity to connect to and share those kinds of eyeballs with your network.”

This internet exchange is one more Bluebird service underpinning the technologies which make the connected world possible and growing businesses successful.

“After finishing our 61-mile expansion in Springfield earlier this year, we have a strong presence in the Ozarks and are dedicated to serving as a partner to organizations in the region,” said Michael Morey, President and CEO of Bluebird. “There are numerous companies in the region that will really benefit from a service like this, and we are proud to support them by hosting this internet exchange.”

For more information, please visit https://bluebirdnetwork.com/springix/ or https://www.springix.net/.

About Bluebird Network

Since 1999, Bluebird Network, headquartered in Columbia, Missouri, has been a communications infrastructure provider and underground data center owner, supporting Carriers and Enterprises in Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Iowa and the surrounding states. In 2014, an underground data center was acquired, adding the Bluebird Underground Data Center facility to the Bluebird suite of services. Bluebird operates over 9,800 fiber route miles of high-speed broadband and fiber-optic connections with over 54,000 on-net and near-net buildings, 151 Points of Presence (POP) sites spanning the Midwest, including the major cities of Chicago, St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield (MO and IL), Tulsa, Peoria, Rockford, Bloomington, Normal and the Quad Cities. To learn more, please visit Bluebirdnetwork.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

