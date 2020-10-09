Caregiver Inc. Hires David F. Smith as Chief Financial Officer

FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#caregiver—Caregiver Inc., a leading provider of long-term care services and supports to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has hired David F. Smith, III as chief financial officer. Smith, a senior finance and operating executive with a record of growing revenue for large and middle-market companies, will be responsible for planning, implementing, managing, and controlling all of the company’s financial-related activities.





“We’re pleased to welcome David to the Caregiver executive leadership team. He is a high-energy person who prides himself on teamwork, leadership, excellence, integrity, and direct, open and honest communication – all of which align with the core values of Caregiver,” said Mark Lashley, chief executive officer, Caregiver.

Smith brings more than 25 years of experience across a range of finance and operating leadership roles, including president and CEO of a large, private-equity backed healthcare company. He has expertise in helping companies better execute value-creating strategies developed over a career that includes experience in public accounting, management consulting, and private equity investment management.

He joins Caregiver at a time when it is experiencing significant growth. In August, the company announced its seventeenth acquisition since 2015 and the expansion into a fifth state. Caregiver has operations in Texas, Indiana, Tennessee, Ohio, and now, Georgia. The company employs approximately 4,200 employees and serves more than 3,500 individuals.

“I’m excited to join a company with a reputation for providing high-quality care. I look forward to helping the company continue its reach into other communities so that we may serve even more individuals and their families,” said Smith.

He received his graduate education at the University of Pennsylvania’s The Wharton School, where he received a Master of Business Administration with a joint major in marketing and operations. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and International Business and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics.

Smith is a Texas native, but has spent time living in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Chicago, South Florida, Norway, and the Czech Republic, where he founded an educational program to teach high school students about international affairs. The organization has operated for more than 20 years and served more than 5,000 students.

About Caregiver Inc.

At Caregiver, we are guided by a mission to enable people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to lead their unique lives with dignity, independence, and inclusion. Respect for an individual’s abilities is the foundation of our work. We provide intermediate, home, and community care services in innovative and loving environments to thousands of individuals through our affiliates in Texas, Tennessee, Indiana, Ohio, and Georgia. They include Unified Care Group, Southern Concepts, River Gardens, Daybreak Community Services Inc., St. Giles Living Centers, DSA, HHC, Omni Support Services, Houston Group Homes, Personal Care Choices, Cori Care, Absolute Care, Pine Ridge-Pine Village, and Soto ALG. Learn more about Caregiver at www.cg-idd.com or call (800) 299-5161.

