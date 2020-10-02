Churchill Asset Management’s Alona Gornick Named a ‘Rising Star’ by Private Debt Investor

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alona Gornick, a principal on the senior loan origination team with Churchill Asset Management LLC, a specialist investment affiliate of Nuveen, has been honored as a “Rising Star” by Private Debt Investor. The list was judged by the publication’s senior editorial team and recognizes private credit professionals under 40 for career achievements in the industry.

Ms. Gornick joined Churchill in 2016 and became the firm’s first full-time originator since its launch as a TIAA/Nuveen affiliate in 2015. She has been integral in growing Churchill’s presence in the middle market and has earned the trust and confidence of many leading private equity sponsors across the country. Today, her primary coverage includes sponsors in the West Coast, Southwest and Midwest regions.

“On behalf of the firm, I congratulate Alona on this well-earned recognition from Private Debt Investor,” noted Ken Kencel, President & Chief Executive Officer of Churchill, adding, “Known for her leadership abilities, talent for origination and commitment to outstanding client service, Alona is truly a rising star both at Churchill and in the middle market finance community. We are lucky to have her and look forward to her future successes.”

In addition to her impressive track record with clients, Ms. Gornick also helped launch the firm’s Chicago office, which paved the way for the firm to attract a talented and diverse local team. Today, more than half of the Chicago-based team, which Ms. Gornick cultivated, are women and 40% are of racial and ethnic minorities. As a champion of diversity, she has also been selected to be part of Nuveen’s Inclusion and Diversity Council.

“I am incredibly honored and humbled to be selected among my peers as a Rising Star in the private debt industry,” said Ms. Gornick. “I look forward to continuing to provide best-in-class services to our clients and working alongside some of the top talent in the industry.”

About Churchill Asset Management LLC

Churchill, an investment-specialist affiliate of Nuveen (the asset manager of TIAA), provides customized financing solutions to private equity firms and their portfolio companies across the capital structure. With $24 billion of committed capital under management, our solutions include first lien, unitranche, second lien and mezzanine debt, in addition to equity co-investments and private equity fund investments. Churchill has a long history of disciplined investing across multiple economic cycles and our unique origination strategy, best in class execution and investment are driven by more than 80 professionals in New York, Charlotte and Chicago. More information can be found at www.churchillam.com.

This material is not intended to be a recommendation or investment advice, does not constitute a solicitation to buy or sell securities, and is not provided in a fiduciary capacity. The information provided does not take into account the specific objectives or circumstances of any particular investor, or suggest any specific course of action. Financial professionals should independently evaluate the risks associated with products or services and exercise independent judgment with respect to their clients. Churchill Asset Management is a registered investment advisor and majority-owned, indirect subsidiary of Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America.

Contacts

JESSICA GREANEY



[email protected]

212.207.2094