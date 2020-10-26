Clearsulting Launches CPM/EPM Service Offering

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cpm—Clearsulting has launched a corporate/enterprise performance management (CPM/EPM) service offering in order drive additional efficiencies for clients across financial processes. The firm has hired Courtney Foster, previously of KPMG and EY, as a Director in Clearsulting’s Management Consulting practice to build out this service offering.

Forster brings nearly two decades of broad CPM/EPM and finance transformation experience to her new role at Clearsulting. Of her decision to join the firm, Foster explains, “Clearsulting has an energy, enthusiasm, and client focus that is unique. I’m excited to grow our CPM/EPM offering in this environment and offer our clients a practical approach to CPM/EPM that focuses on understanding key business needs and challenges.”

Chief Strategy Officer Joe Sagrilla is thrilled to have Foster onboard. He says, “I’ve known Courtney for a long time and am very excited to have her join Clearsulting. Courtney is a recognized industry leader in CPM/EPM and finance transformation. Her charismatic leadership and visionary approach will enable us to better serve our clients with new capabilities aligned to financial consolidation, budgeting and forecasting, and management reporting and financial analytics.”

Increasingly, organizations are challenged to adapt and respond to a rapidly changing business environment. Clearsulting understands that effective CPM/EPM solutions provide the insight into performance that enable organizations to manage more effectively through business change and uncertain times. The Clearsulting team looks forward to delivering increasingly holistic finance transformation solutions through CPM/EPM to help clients enable their business to operate more efficiently and effectively and provide the insight to make informed business decisions.

About Clearsulting: Clearsulting is a management consulting firm specializing in Finance Transformation, Enterprise Performance Management, Treasury Management, Risk Advisory, and Technology Services. Every day, we help our clients implement practical solutions to their most complex business problems, from strategy through execution. Our cutting-edge culture and streamlined business model allow us to deliver world-class talent at an unbeatable value. Our clients like working with us because we are different. We combine the industry-proven methodologies used by large firms with the speed and innovation only a startup can provide. The result: a uniquely valuable experience for our clients, colleagues, and communities.

