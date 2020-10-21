Concentric Semantic Intelligence Receives 2020 Cloud Computing Excellence Award From Cloud Computing Magazine

Company Recognized for Innovative Use of AI and Deep Learning to Autonomously Discover and Protect Business-Critical Unstructured Data

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Concentric Inc., a leading vendor of intelligent AI-based solutions for protecting business-critical data, today announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named its Semantic Intelligence™ solution as a 2020 Cloud Computing Excellence Award winner, presented by Cloud Computing Magazine. The Cloud Computing Excellence Award recognizes companies that have most effectively leveraged cloud computing in their efforts to bring new, differentiated services and solutions to market.

Concentric’s Semantic Intelligence automates unstructured data security using deep learning to categorize data, uncover business criticality and reduce risk. The solution’s Risk Distance™ analysis uses the baseline security practices observed for each data category to spot security anomalies in individual files. Risk Distance reveals inappropriate sharing, risky storage locations and incorrect classifications – all without regex, rules or upfront policy configuration. Concentric works autonomously to reduce staff demands required to secure data, while providing continuous protection.

“Recognizing leaders in the advancement of cloud computing, TMC is proud to announce Concentric’s Semantic Intelligence solution as a recipient of the 10th annual Cloud Computing Excellence Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “Concentric is being honored for its achievement in bringing innovation and excellence to the market, while leveraging the latest technology trends.”

“It is an honor to receive the 2020 Cloud Computing Excellence Award in recognition of our innovative cloud security solution and the real-world value it offers our customers,” said Karthik Krishnan, Concentric CEO. “Concentric’s Semantic Intelligence solution uses advanced deep-learning technology to solve the problem of unstructured data security – both in the cloud and on-premises. We’re a committed cloud vendor, offering our solution as a service to speed time-to-value and using our cloud-based Concentric MIND infrastructure to ensure our customers always have the latest and best-fitting deep learning models available.”

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Its in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through custom lead generation programs, TMC provides clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, it bolsters brand reputations with millions of impressions from display advertising on news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, it offers comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles, and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow TMC on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.

About Concentric

Concentric discovers and protects business critical content stored in unstructured data, which according to Gartner represents 80 percent of all corporate data. Concentric protects organizations’ most sensitive data, including intellectual property, financial documents, PII/PCI content in documents, business confidential data (strategy plans, product roadmaps, contracts, blueprints); and private data stored in Office365/Sharepoint, Windows file shares, Box, Google Drive, Dropbox, etc. The Concentric Semantic Intelligence™ solution uses deep learning to develop a semantic level understanding of the content in each document and leverages that data to discover business sensitive content, surface high risk data, and remediate issues without relying on upfront rules or complex configuration. Concentric is venture backed by leading Silicon Valley VCs and is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. For more information, see https://www.concentric.ai

Concentric and Semantic Intelligence™ are or may be registered trademarks of Concentric AI, Inc. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.

