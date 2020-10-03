CORRECTING and REPLACING Ramsey Solutions Announces New Edition of High School Curriculum

Fully Updated Personal Finance Curriculum Now Available for Pre-Sale

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Please replace the release dated October 1, 2020, with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

The updated release reads:

RAMSEY SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES NEW EDITION OF HIGH SCHOOL CURRICULUM

Fully Updated Personal Finance Curriculum Now Available for Pre-Sale

Ramsey Solutions is meeting the needs of educators across the country with the all new, fully updated Foundations in Personal Finance high school curriculum that’s designed with flexibility for both in-school and virtual learning. The curriculum is based on the money principles taught by financial experts and Ramsey Personalities, Anthony ONeal, Dave Ramsey, Chris Hogan, Rachel Cruze, and Ken Coleman. It is an easy-to-use, comprehensive curriculum that teaches the benefits of budgeting, the value of saving and the wisdom of investing – lessons that stay with students for a lifetime.

The new edition of Foundations in Personal Finance is available for presale now. The curriculum, designed for grades 9-12, will be available January 2021.

“I tell kids all the time, the choices they make today determine the caliber of their future,” said Anthony ONeal. “It’s our goal to support teachers with world-class educational resources that educate, motivate and empower students with the confidence they need to succeed with money now and throughout their future.”

The all-new Foundations high school curriculum is fully updated with content, tools and resources for walking students through real-world scenarios teaching them to save, budget, avoid debt, spend wisely and invest. With input from educators, Foundations has a fresh, full-color design, all new videos, ready-to-teach activities, plus digital and print student textbook parity.

“The stories we get back from teachers are inspiring,” said Jim King, executive vice president of Ramsey Education. “With this curriculum, teachers are making an incredible difference, changing the lives of their students, guiding them on a path toward chasing their dreams without being weighed down by the burdens of debt.”

Foundations in Personal Finance has helped more than five million students learn to handle money the right way. The curriculum, available in both print and digital formats, meets standards and benchmarks in all 50 states and national Jump$tart standards.

For more information about Ramsey Solutions’ Foundations in Personal Finance, visit https://www.ramseyeducation.com/.

About Ramsey Solutions

Ramsey Solutions is committed to helping people regain control of their money, build wealth, grow their leadership skills, and enhance their lives through personal development. The company’s success is defined by the number of people whose lives are changed by a message of hope. Through a variety of mediums including live events, publishing, nationally syndicated radio shows and columns, Ramsey Solutions uses common sense education to empower people to win at life and money. Millions of families have graduated from Financial Peace University classes across the country, and Ramsey Solutions’ world-class speakers have brought vision, inspiration, and encouragement to more than a million more. Recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of best places to work in the country, Ramsey Solutions and its team of more than 900 are dedicated to doing work that matters. For more information, visit daveramsey.com

Contacts

Curt Harding



[email protected]

615-939-1304