CORRECTING and REPLACING Riverbed Global User Conference Registration Now Open — Virtual Event Scheduled for November 17

Free one-day virtual event focused on helping organizations maximize performance and visibility for any user, network, app, anywhere

User Conference to feature 30+ technical breakout sessions with Riverbed experts, customers and partners; General Session Keynotes; and an interactive Expo Hall

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Please replace the release dated October 8, 2020 with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions to the second sentence of the second paragraph.

The updated release reads:

RIVERBED GLOBAL USER CONFERENCE REGISTRATION NOW OPEN — VIRTUAL EVENT SCHEDULED FOR NOVEMBER 17

Free one-day virtual event focused on helping organizations maximize performance and visibility for any user, network, app, anywhere

User Conference to feature 30+ technical breakout sessions with Riverbed experts, customers and partners; General Session Keynotes; and an interactive Expo Hall

Riverbed today announced that it opened registration for the Riverbed Global User Conference 2020, a free one-day virtual event on November 17, 2020 that includes: 30+ technical sessions with Riverbed experts, customers and partners; General Session Keynotes featuring CEO Rich McBee, Chief Development Officer Dante Malagrino, CMO Subbu Iyer, and special guests on IT and business trends and how to prepare for a work-from-anywhere future; and an Expo Hall with the latest innovations in cloud and SaaS app performance, remote workforce productivity, and unified network performance management (NPM), as well as offerings from Riverbed’s partner community.

LinkedIn: Register for the free one-day virtual Riverbed Global User Conference 2020 on November 17 to help organizations maximize performance and visibility for any user, network, app, anywhere: https://rvbd.ly/2GAj877

The event will bring more than 1,000 attendees together with Riverbed leaders, customers, partners and industry experts to discuss how Riverbed’s visibility and performance solutions and tools can help propel organizations forward to succeed in the current business environment and into the future. Partners, customers and industry influencers participating in the event include leaders and experts from SBA (Small Business Association), Capital One, Environmental Resources Management (ERM), Landform, Gigamon, Versa, Netskope, analyst firm ESG, industry group ONUG and many others.

“Cloud adoption and digitization had already been growing rapidly for years, but in 2020, the world met an unforeseen pandemic that put IT plans into overdrive, and all operating models have been put to the test,” said Subbu Iyer, CMO, Riverbed. “In response, forward-thinking organizations are prioritizing investments in digital transformation, accelerating work-from-anywhere models, and strengthening operational resilience. The Riverbed Global User Conference will give attendees the inspiration, essential capabilities, and how-to advice needed to maximize performance and visibility of any network for any application to all users, anywhere.”

What: Riverbed Global User Conference 2020

When: Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Time:

AMERICAS: 8:30am – 5:00pm PST

EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST, AFRICA: 8:30am – 5:00pm GMT / 9:30am – 6:00pm CET

ASIA-PACIFIC: 8:30am – 5:00pm AEDT

Where: Free virtual event

Registration: www.riverbed.com/UserConference

A sampling of the over 30 sessions that will cover use cases, demos, best practices and roadmaps, delivered in a flexible learning environment, include the following:

Roadmap Session 1: Visibility Covering products including Net Profiler, AppResponse, NetIM Parimal Puranik, Vice President Product Management, Riverbed Understanding the Economic Value and Benefits of Network Performance Monitoring Bob Laliberte, ESG Practice Director and Senior Analyst Heidi Gabrielson, Product Marketing Director Infrastructure Monitoring with NetIM: Use-Cases and Workflows Jemant Seth, Group Product Manager, Riverbed Jesper Frishe, Technical Director, Riverbed Machine Learning and AI for Network Operations and Troubleshooting Vincent Berk, Chief Architect Security and Vice President Troubleshooting with Wireshark Gerald Combs, Director Roadmap Session 2: Performance Covering products including Steelhead, Client Accelerator, SaaS Accelerator David Winikoff, Vice President Product Management, Riverbed Maximize SaaS Performance and Quality of Experience with Riverbed SD-WAN Brandon Carroll, Director Technical Evangelism, Riverbed Matthew Iakhov, SE Manager Americas Enterprise, Versa Networks Enhanced Teams and Streams Experiences Brandon Carroll, Director Technical Evangelism, Riverbed SaaS Offerings for the Public Sector Marlin McFate, Chief Technology Officer, Public Sector Performance and Visibility for the Public Sector: A Fireside Chat with the Small Business Administration (SBA) Terrence K. Hudgen, Deputy CTO, Director of Engineering, SBA Mort Batchelder, Solutions Engineer, Riverbed A CTO Conversation: Network Resiliency and Security for a Remote Workforce Shehzad Merchant, Chief Technology Officer, Gigamon Vincent Berk, Chief Architect Security and Vice President Fireside Chat with Riverbed and ONUG Subbu Iyer, CMO, Riverbed Nick Lippis, Co-founder and Co-chair, ONUG Customer Session: How this AEC Firm Stayed Competitive through a Global Pandemic Kevin Walgren, Technology Lead, Landform Professional Services Alison Conigliaro-Hubbard, Vice President Product Marketing, Riverbed Customer Session: Widely Distributed Environment Consulting Firm ERM Discusses the Need to Work from Anywhere Ian Trueman, Director of IT Operations, ERM Alison Conigliaro-Hubbard, Vice President

Read blog: 3 Critical CEO Priorities Driving Post-COVID Growth

For additional details on sessions and featured speakers, and to register to attend, please visit the Riverbed Global User Conference 2020 site: www.riverbed.com/UserConference. Riverbed will announce additional speakers and sessions in the coming weeks.

About Riverbed

Riverbed enables organizations to maximize performance and visibility for networks and applications, so they can overcome complexity and fully capitalize on their digital and cloud investments. The Riverbed Network and Application Performance Platform enables organizations to visualize, optimize, remediate and accelerate the performance of any network for any application. The platform addresses performance and visibility holistically with best-in-class WAN optimization, network performance management (NPM), application acceleration (including Office 365, SaaS, client and cloud acceleration), and enterprise-grade SD-WAN. Riverbed’s 30,000+ customers include 99% of the Fortune 100. Learn more at riverbed.com.

Riverbed and any Riverbed product or service name or logo used herein are trademarks of Riverbed Technology, Inc. All other trademarks used herein belong to their respective owners.

Connect with Riverbed

Contacts

Esther Burciaga



Riverbed Technology



415-527-4810



[email protected]