CORRECTING and REPLACING Wish Strengthens Leadership with Key Appointments to Board of Directors

WISH STRENGTHENS LEADERSHIP WITH KEY APPOINTMENTS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Stephanie Tilenius and Julie M.B. Bradley to add diverse executive experience spanning digital commerce and financial strategy, as well as deep public company board expertise

Mobile shopping leader Wish today announced the appointment of Stephanie Tilenius and Julie M.B. Bradley to its Board of Directors. Both Tilenius and Bradley are accomplished C-level executives with extensive public company board experience who bring recognized and diverse leadership skills to Wish.

“We are thrilled to bolster our team with these talented executives who bring deep expertise in digital commerce and financial management. They will be instrumental in guiding Wish through the next phase of our growth as a customer-centric and innovative platform,” said Wish Founder, CEO, and Chairperson Peter Szulczewski. “We are particularly excited to welcome Stephanie and Julie as we continue to build a strong, diverse, and balanced board that represents Wish’s values and positions us for long-term success.”

Tilenius and Bradley join existing board members Ari Emanuel (CEO, Endeavour Group Holdings), Joe Lonsdale (Co-Founder, Eight Partners VC, LLC), Tanzeen Syed (Managing Director, General Atlantic), Hans Tung (Managing Partner, GGV Capital), and Peter Szulczewski.

About Stephanie Tilenius

Tilenius is CEO of Vida Health, Inc., a mobile continuous virtual care platform for preventing, managing and overcoming chronic and mental health conditions. Ms. Tilenius was an Executive in Residence at Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, a venture capital firm, from June 2012 until October 2014, primarily focusing on companies within its Digital Growth Fund. From February 2010 until June 2012, Ms. Tilenius was Vice President of Global Commerce and Payments at Google, Inc., where she oversaw digital commerce, product search and payments. Prior to joining Google, Inc., she spent 9 years at eBay and PayPal. Stephanie served as Senior Vice President of eBay.com and ran global product for the company. Prior to eBay, Stephanie was Vice President of Merchant Services at PayPal where she built the off-eBay payments business from the ground up to a multi-billion dollar global platform across the web and mobile. She currently serves on the board of directors of Seagate Technology PLC and previously served on the board of directors of Tapestry and Redbubble Limited. Ms. Tilenius holds a B.A and an M.A. from Brandeis University and an M.B.A. from the Harvard Business School.

“Wish is an impressive company with a track record of innovation in the mobile commerce space. I’m excited to leverage my commerce background and experience on public boards to work with the management team and the Board to help drive further growth for the company,” said Tilenius.

About Julie M.B. Bradley

Ms. Bradley served as Chief Financial Officer of TripAdvisor, Inc. from October 2011 to November 2015. She also previously served as Chief Financial Officer of Art Technology Group, Inc., a publicly traded e-commerce software company, and as Vice President of Finance for Akamai Technologies, Inc. She began her career as an accountant at Deloitte & Touche LLP. Bradley serves on the board of directors of Wayfair Inc., where she is a member of the Audit and Nominating and Governance Committees. She previously served on the boards of Blue Apron, where she was a member of the Audit and Compensation Committees, and Constant Contact, Inc. Bradley also serves on the board of directors for two private companies. Ms. Bradley received a B.A. in Economics from Wheaton College.

“I am delighted to be joining the Wish board during this exciting time in the company’s development. I look forward to drawing on my experience both as a senior-level financial executive and public company board member to further strengthen the business and contribute to its continued momentum in the global mobile ecommerce space,” said Bradley.

About Wish

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wish is one of the largest and fastest growing global ecommerce platforms, connecting more than 100 million monthly active users in over 100 countries to over 500,000 merchants around the world. Wish combines technology and data science capabilities and an innovative discovery-based mobile shopping experience to create a highly-visual, entertaining, and personalized shopping experience for its users. This combination has allowed Wish to become the most downloaded global shopping app for each of the last three years. For more information about the company or to download the Wish mobile app, visit www.wish.com or follow @Wish on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok or @WishShopping on Twitter and YouTube.

Contacts

Media:

Glenn Lehrman, Wish



[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Alex Wellins, The Blueshirt Group



[email protected]