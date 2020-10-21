Despite Challenges of 2020, Gas Utility Business Satisfaction Increases, J.D. Power Finds

Atmos Energy, BGE, Southwest Gas and TECO Peoples Gas Rank Highest in Respective Regions





COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is no surprise that businesses are struggling. One small bright spot exists, however, as satisfaction with gas utilities increases from 2019, according to the J.D. Power 2020 Gas Utility Business Customer Satisfaction Study,SM released today. While 14% of businesses say they are worse off compared with a year ago, 67% of respondents said they are aware their gas utility offers various forms of support, which has led to a new level of overall satisfaction across the nation.

“ It is very encouraging to see natural gas providers continue to improve the customer experience, especially with the challenges this year has brought,” said Carl Lepper, director of the utility practice at J.D. Power. “ Commercial consumption of natural gas is lower than last year and, given the current work climate, we don’t yet know if this is a new normal. We will only know once traditional payment policies are reinstated and businesses start functioning at their pre-virus capacities.”

Study Rankings

The industry results for the 2020 study are reported across four U.S. geographic regions: East, Midwest, South and West. The following utilities rank highest in customer satisfaction in their respective region:

East: BGE (for third consecutive year)

(for third consecutive year) Midwest: Atmos Energy

South: TECO Peoples Gas (for second consecutive year)

(for second consecutive year) West: Southwest Gas

Now in its 16th year, the Gas Utility Business Customer Satisfaction Study measures business customer satisfaction with gas utility companies in four regions: East, Midwest, South and West. Each of the 60 brands included in the study serve more than 25,000 business customers, representing more than 4.4 million business customers in total. Overall satisfaction is measured by examining six factors (listed in order of importance): safety and reliability (25%); billing and payment (17%); corporate citizenship (15%); customer service (15%); price (15%); and communications (13%).

The study is based on responses from more than 9,600 online interviews with business customers who spend at least $150 monthly on natural gas. The study was fielded in two waves: January through April and May through September 2020.

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world’s leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power is headquartered in Troy, Mich., and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company’s business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.

