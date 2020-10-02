EAH Housing Announces the Opening of Estrella Vista

A KTGY-Designed Transit-Oriented Affordable Housing Community

EMERYVILLE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EAH Housing, an affordable housing nonprofit organization, announced the opening of Estrella Vista, a new affordable, transit-oriented, mixed-use, multifamily community.

“Affordable housing is vital to ensuring our neighborhoods provide opportunities for everyone,” said Welton Jordan, chief real estate development officer at EAH Housing. “It is fundamental to the sustainability and success of our society.”

Built on the border between Emeryville and Oakland, Estrella Vista is the fruition of an innovative partnership between public and private organizations, such as the cities of Emeryville and Oakland, the County of Alameda, and Oakland Housing Authority, who collaborated to provide much-needed quality, affordable housing.

“Housing is health. The COVID-19 pandemic underscores the importance of housing and the role it plays in our overall public health and wellbeing,” said Libby Schaaf, mayor of Oakland. “Estrella Vista symbolizes what can be accomplished when you work together for the common good.”

Located less than one mile from the Oakland MacArthur BART station at 3706 San Pablo Avenue, Estrella Vista is near several bus lines, hospitals, grocery stores, restaurants, schools, and entertainment.

“Being located near transit, employment, shopping, and services allows families an opportunity to live near where they work and brings vitality to the neighborhood and the community-at-large,” said Christian Patz, mayor of Emeryville. “We are thrilled to welcome Estrella Vista and its residents to our community.”

Estrella Vista serves working families, seniors, veterans, and people with special needs. It offers 87 rental apartments, which include studios, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units, ranging in size from 569 square feet to 1,572 square feet. Rents range from $590-$2,002, which is at the 20-60% AMI (Area Median Income) level.

More than a dozen organizations contributed to the financing of Estrella Vista, including the City of Emeryville, City of Oakland, County of Alameda, Oakland Housing Authority, Housing Authority of the County of Alameda, California Community Reinvestment Corporation, California Department of Housing and Community Development, California Municipal Finance Authority, California Tax Credit Allocation Committee (CTCAC), California Debt Limit Allocation Committee (CDLAC), Federal Home Loan Bank and Wells Fargo Bank providing both tax-exempt bond lending and Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) equity.

Designed by KTGY Architecture + Planning and built by J.H. Fitzmaurice General Contractors, Estrella Vista features four main outdoor areas. A large, central courtyard offers play equipment for children, while the Zen Garden and Adult Overlook offer space for young adults and parents to retreat. The new residential community also provides an outdoor sky deck. Other community features include a community room, computer learning center, fitness center and on-site laundry facilities.

“Estrella Vista exemplifies how beautiful design and environmentally friendly features can be incorporated into a family-friendly, sustainable apartment community,” said Jessica Musick, principal in KTGY’s Oakland office.

EAH Housing is committed to sustainability, and Estrella Vista implements environmentally friendly features such as photovoltaic solar panels, a solar water heating system, low-flow plumbing fixtures, energy-efficient appliances and lighting, water-efficient landscaping, and an emphasis on recycled materials. Additionally, Estrella Vista includes electric vehicle charging stations and a bicycle storage area.

Local artist Eric Powell incorporated public art in Estrella Vista’s design as part of the city development requirements. Powell’s sculpture, Polaris, floats like a star in space suspended above the third-floor courtyard. Polaris is the north star, or polestar, the guiding light for ancient navigators.

Established in 1968, EAH Housing is one of the largest and most respected nonprofit housing development and management organizations in the western United States. EAH develops low-income multifamily housing, manages more than 210 properties in 78 municipalities in California and Hawaii, and plays a leadership role in local, regional and national housing advocacy efforts. See www.eahhousing.org.

