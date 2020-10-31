Elias Castro on the Need for Money Mentoring

CLAREMONT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2020 / Born in San Salvador, El Salvador, Elias Castro came to America when he was twelve years old and grew up in a lower, middle-class family in Pacoima, California. His life has been full of overcoming such as the barrier of learning a second language and a new culture. Additionally, he struggled to find his passion and purpose in life. This led to difficult lessons on the importance of finances. Elias always knew he wanted to help others. This, combined with a lack of fulfillment in previous careers, pushed him to develop new skill sets to maximize opportunities. Elias states, “In a way, I manifested and created this opportunity for myself by becoming better personally.”

These skill sets led his work in finances. He now helps people plan for their financial futures as a financial broker-dealer. He describes his position saying, “I’m a recruiter and provide an opportunity to those looking to start in this career path. I teach, coach, mentor, train, and provide the skills necessary for a successful career. I teach others to be their own boss and have unlimited earning potential. I additionally provide the tools and guidance necessary to have a successful relationship with money.”

The ability to educate and change people’s lives is what Elias holds as his great success. He wants people to understand that there is a way to be financially stable and debt-free that is better than a 9 – 5 job. In an interview, Elias gave some life-learned advice “In order to be successful in life you have to work hard and smart, stay focused & driven, be disciplined and always have the drive and will to help others. Find yourself a mentor and be excellent.” He also related that “My biggest inspiration comes from seeing the lack of financial literacy in this country and seeing all those who struggle because of it. It is my mission to change that.”

Elias’s company works with the top 200 major finance and insurance companies across the United States and Canada and has had offices around the states since 1906. He contributes his success to the lessons that life has taught him and his will to become the best version of himself. This success is sure to continue as Elias holds most strongly to the notion that one must “NEVER QUIT.” He hopes to have created 1 million job opportunities and served 1 million clients by the time his career is over.

