European survey: 80 percent of vapers stopped smoking completely

Brussels – More than 80 percent of smokers who switched to e-cigarettes have completely stopped smoking. Around 65 percent of vapers in Europe use fruit or sweet liquids. These are two important results of a survey carried out by the European Independent Vape Alliance (IEVA). More than 3,300 european e-cigarette users took part.

The European survey shows: E-cigarettes are a widely used method in Europe to stop tobacco use. 81 percent of vapers have completely stopped using tobacco. Further twelve percent have reduced smoking with the help of e-cigarettes.

86 percent of the participants assume that e-cigarettes are less harmful for them than tobacco cigarettes. Only two percent think e-cigarettes are equal or more harmful compared to combustible cigarettes. The British government agency Public Health England estimates that e-cigarettes are 95 percent less harmful than tobacco cigarettes. [1]

Importance of flavors

The variety of flavors seems to be one of the most important reasons for vapers to use e-cigarettes. 40 percent of them use fruit flavored liquids and 25 percent prefer other sweet flavors. A good third of vapers select tobacco-flavored liquids (35 percent).

IEVA asked the participants how they would react if all liquid flavors except tobacco flavors were banned. Result: Only 20 percent of vapers would switch to tobacco flavors. Negative effects of a flavor ban: 31 percent stated that they would buy other liquid flavors on the black market. 9 percent would even start smoking again.

Dustin Dahlmann, President of IEVA: “Our survey confirms previous research that e-cigarette flavors are crucial for adult smokers. A flavor ban must be avoided at all costs, because it would lead many vapers to buy unregulated products on the black market or to start smoking again. And this would endanger the great opportunity that many more smokers will stop smoking with the help of the e-cigarette.” [2, 3, 4]

About IEVA

The Independent European Vape Alliance (IEVA) is the only pan-European association aimed at uniting national associations, companies, manufacturers and wholesalers in the vaping industry and providing them with responsible representation at the European level.

IEVA’s founding principle is to contribute to harm reduction and public health. E-cigarettes have a significant positive impact and should be recognized as a harm reduction tool because vaping is not smoking.

Source: RealWire