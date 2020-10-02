Fintech South Announces World Class Speaker Line Up

More than 250 Global Fintech Leaders to Present During Virtual Conference, Oct. 5 – 9, 2020

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) announces its lineup for the 2020 Fintech South conference taking place virtually, Oct. 5 – 9, 2020. The global exchange of insights, innovations and trends fueling tomorrow’s financial tech industry will feature entrepreneurs, regulators, executives and influencers from around the world to make up more than 60 hours of interactive content. Companies represented include, Invesco, NCR, Truist, Kabbage, PayPal, Accenture, Steady, Acorns, Mastercard, Google, Microsoft, Fiserv, Global Payments, Equifax, PwC, EY, JP Morgan Chase, and many more.

Fintech South will include more than 250 speakers across its Atlanta Stage, World Stage and Deep Dive Sessions. To register, visit www.fintechsouth.com. The title sponsor for Fintech South 2020 is Invesco QQQ. A portion of all ticket sales will support TAG-Ed. The schedule for the five day event, includes:

Monday, Oct. 5 (10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. EDT)

Atlanta Stage Mainstage presentations from Marty Flanagan, President and CEO of Invesco; Jim Marous, Co-Publisher of The Financial Brand; Scott Case, Chief Information Officer for Truist; Bryson Koehler, Chief Technology Officer at Equifax; Rob Sadowski, Trust and Security Marketing Lead for Google Cloud at Google; Eric Savitz, Associate Editor, Technology at Barron’s; Dr. Vivian Greentree, SVP, Head of Global Corporate Citizenship at Fiserv; Nandan Sheth, SVP and GM Global Digital Commerce at Fiserv; Jennifer Tescher, Founder, President and CEO of Financial Health Network and Franz Paasche, SVP Corporate Affairs and Communications at PayPal; Marla Blow, SVP Social Impact, North America at Mastercard; Tanya Van Court, Founder and CEO of Goalsetter; Mike Froman, Vice Chairman and President, Strategic Growth at Mastercard; Lisa Calhoun, Founding General Partner at Valor Ventures; Joon Cho, Head of FIS Ventures at FIS; Blake Patton, Managing Partner at Tech Square Ventures; Sean Banks, TAG Fintech Society Chair and Partner TTV Capital 2020 TAG Fintech Lifetime Achievement award presentation featuring Jeff Sloan, CEO of Global Payments introducing the 2020 recipient, M. Troy Woods, Chairman of Global Payments



Investor Preview Panel discussions from West Coast and East Coast investors on the current funding environment from both sides of the country including; Sheel Mohnot, Founding Partner at Better Tomorrow Ventures; Dan Rosen, Founding and General Partner at Commerce Ventures; Emmalyn Shaw, Managing Partner at Flourish Ventures; Ryan Gilbert, Partner at Venture Partners; Matt Harris, Partner at Bain Capital Ventures; David Jegen, Managing Partner at F-Prime Capital; Addie Lerner, Founder & Managing Partner at Avid Ventures; Kelly Fryer, Executive Director at Fintech Sandbox; Eli Broverman, Co-founder, at Betterment & Co-founder at Treasury; Jeffery Cruttenden, Co-founder at Acorns & Say & Co-founder at Treasury; James Layfield, Co-founder and Rise & Clearfield & Co-founder at Treasury The Top 10 Fintech South Innovation Challenge finalists pitch for an all-star panel of investors



Deep Dive Sessions AI & Machine Learning Deep Dive Sessions



Making Finance More Human with AI featuring Jeremy Balkin, Head of Innovation at HSBC Bank USA

featuring Jeremy Balkin, Head of Innovation at HSBC Bank USA AI Solutions That Take A Bite Out Financial Crime with Stephen Lurie, Director, Anti-Financial Crimes Practice at DHG; Dave Excell, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Featurespace; Sultan Meghji, CEO and Co-Founder of Neocova and Amy Barbieri, Co-Founder, President and Chief Customer Officer at Vital4

with Stephen Lurie, Director, Anti-Financial Crimes Practice at DHG; Dave Excell, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Featurespace; Sultan Meghji, CEO and Co-Founder of Neocova and Amy Barbieri, Co-Founder, President and Chief Customer Officer at Vital4 Exploring the State-of-the-Art in Conversational AI with Alexandra Qi, Head of Developer Relations, Fintech at NVIDIA and Keenan Freyberg, Product Manager, Machine Learning for Kensho Technologies

with Alexandra Qi, Head of Developer Relations, Fintech at NVIDIA and Keenan Freyberg, Product Manager, Machine Learning for Kensho Technologies Analytics for the Intelligent Enterprise with Robert Davis, VP Solution Management at MicroStrategy; Steve Turk, Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Commercial Banking at JPMorgan Chase

with Robert Davis, VP Solution Management at MicroStrategy; Steve Turk, Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Commercial Banking at JPMorgan Chase Tally: Fintech’s First Debt Robo-Advisor with Gregg Schoenberg, Managing Partner, Wescott Capital and Contributor at TechCrunch and Jason Brown, Founder and CEO of Tally

Crypto & Blockchain Deep Dive Sessions

Prophets in Chaos: Blockchain Strategy to Sow and Survive Disruption with Roop Singh, Co-Chair, TAG Blockchain Society and Founder and Principal Consultant for Intuit Factory; Jagruti Solanki, Technology and Blockchain Partner for Aprio

with Roop Singh, Co-Chair, TAG Blockchain Society and Founder and Principal Consultant for Intuit Factory; Jagruti Solanki, Technology and Blockchain Partner for Aprio Buying (with) Bitcoin: Is the Crypto OG Still the Future of Money? Featuring Jalak Jobanputra, Founder and Managing Partner of FuturePerfect Ventures; Catherine Coley, CEO of Binance.US and Stephen Pair, Co-Founder, President and CEO of BitPay

Featuring Jalak Jobanputra, Founder and Managing Partner of FuturePerfect Ventures; Catherine Coley, CEO of Binance.US and Stephen Pair, Co-Founder, President and CEO of BitPay Financial Regulation, Banks & The Future of Digital Assets with Dana Syracuse, Partner at Perkins Coie; Brian Brooks, Acting Comptroller of the Currency of the U.S. Department of the Treasury

with Dana Syracuse, Partner at Perkins Coie; Brian Brooks, Acting Comptroller of the Currency of the U.S. Department of the Treasury Leveraging Blockchain for Simple, Affordable Global Business Payments with Sanjib Kalita, CEO of Guppy, Partner at Reason inc. and Editor in Chief of Money20/20; Vanessa Indriolo Vreeland, Head of Truist Ventures at Truist and Marwan Forzley, Co-Founder and CEO of Veem

with Sanjib Kalita, CEO of Guppy, Partner at Reason inc. and Editor in Chief of Money20/20; Vanessa Indriolo Vreeland, Head of Truist Ventures at Truist and Marwan Forzley, Co-Founder and CEO of Veem What is DeFi? And Why the Future of Finance Will Be Decentralized with Dana Syracuse, Partner at Perkins Coie; Mike Lempres, Executive in Residence at Andreessen Horowitz; Jake Chervinsky, General Counsel at Compound and Brian Avello, General Counsel for Maker

Regulating Fintech Deep Dive Sessions

The Future of Financial Regulation with Jo Ann Barefoot, Co-Founder and CEO of the Alliance for Innovative Regulation and David Ehrich, Co-Founder and Executive Director of the Alliance for Innovative Regulation

with Jo Ann Barefoot, Co-Founder and CEO of the Alliance for Innovative Regulation and David Ehrich, Co-Founder and Executive Director of the Alliance for Innovative Regulation Regulating Fin or Tech? Fostering Compliant Innovation featuring Youssef Sneifer, Strategist and Advisory Counsel at Perkins Coie; Melissa Netram, Chief Innovation Officer and Director, LabCFTC, Commodity Futures Trading Commission; Dave Dadoun, Managing Director, Global Regulatory Compliance, Worldwide Financial Services at Microsoft and Gerry Tsai, Head of Americas Regulatory at Stripe

featuring Youssef Sneifer, Strategist and Advisory Counsel at Perkins Coie; Melissa Netram, Chief Innovation Officer and Director, LabCFTC, Commodity Futures Trading Commission; Dave Dadoun, Managing Director, Global Regulatory Compliance, Worldwide Financial Services at Microsoft and Gerry Tsai, Head of Americas Regulatory at Stripe In Conversation: Atlanta Fed CEO Dr. Raphael Bostic featuring Chris Brummer, Host of Fintech Beat podcast, Professor and Faculty Director for the Institute of International Economic Law at Georgetown University Law Center and Dr. Raphael Bostic, President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta

featuring Chris Brummer, Host of Fintech Beat podcast, Professor and Faculty Director for the Institute of International Economic Law at Georgetown University Law Center and Dr. Raphael Bostic, President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta 3 Trends Shaping the Regulatory Landscape for Financial Services with Michael Morris, Partner at Wipfli; Nathan Ottinger, Senior Vice President at Atlantic Capital Bank; Dowse “Brad” Rustin, Partner and Chair, Financial Regulatory Team at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough and Jodie Kelley, CEO of Electronic Transactions Association

with Michael Morris, Partner at Wipfli; Nathan Ottinger, Senior Vice President at Atlantic Capital Bank; Dowse “Brad” Rustin, Partner and Chair, Financial Regulatory Team at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough and Jodie Kelley, CEO of Electronic Transactions Association In Conversation: FDIC Chairman Jelena McWilliams with Jo Ann Barefoot, Co-Founder and CEO of Alliance for Innovative Regulation and Jelena McWilliams, Chair of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation

Kickoff Reception: Enjoy local Atlanta music and network to celebrate the start of Fintech South 2020

Tuesday, Oct. 6 (9:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. EDT)

World Stage – follow the sun across every time zone to hear from fintech leaders around the world discuss regional trends Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) – Regional Spotlights from The Netherlands, Malta, Nigeria and the United Kingdom



Presentations from Sam Maule, Managing Partner, North America at 11:FS; Ginger Schmeltzer, Senior Analyst at the Aite Group; Holly Beilin, Director, Communications and Community at Engage Ventures; Arik Shtilman, CEO at Rapyd; Eric Rosenthal, Head of Americas for Rapyd; Marcel Gerritsen, EVP Strategy and Innovation at Rabobank; Kurt Farrugia, CEO of Malta Enterprise; Clayton Bartolo, Junior Minister for Financial Services and Digital Economy for the Government of Malta; Gareth Genner, Co-Founder and CEO of TrustStamp; Chris Skinner, Chairman of The Financial Services Club; Ashley Lewis, Senior Investment Officer for Africa at Accion Venture Lab; Olugbenga (“GB”) Agboola, Co-Founder and CEO of Flutterwave; Charles Ifedi, Co-Founder and CEO of eBanqo, and Co-Founder of Interswitch; Shivani Siroya, Founder and CEO of Tala; Ali Paterson, Editor in Chief at Fintech Finance; Jouk Pleiter, Founder and CEO of Backbase

Americas – Regional Spotlights from Canada, Brazil, Columbia, Chile, Argentina and Mexico

Presentations from María Laura Mancuso, Co-Founder of Fintech Americas; Ray Ruga, Fintech Contributor at Forbes and Co-Founder of Fintech Americas; Bruno Guicardi, Co-Founder and President of CI&T; Gabriel Abed, Co-Founder of Bitt; Keren Moynihan, Co-Founder and CEO of Boss Insights; Clayton Feick, Chief Revenue Officer at Flinks; Lori Weir, Co-Founder and CEO of Four Eyes Financial; Rodrigo Dantas e Silva, Americas Payments Leader at EY, Cesar Gon, Founder and CEO of CI&T; Ricardo Guerra, Chief Information Officer of Itaú Unibanco

Asia-Pacific (APAC) – Regional Spotlights from Singapore, Japan, Hong Kong and India

Presentations from Felipe Rubim, VP ANX & Asia at CI&T; Benjamin Quinlan, Chairman of Fintech Association of Hong Kong and CEO and Managing Partner of Quinlan & Associates; Varun Mittal, Global Emerging Markets Fintech Leader at EY; Zennon Kapron, Founder of Kapronasia; Pat Patel, Principal Executive Monetary at the Authority of Singapore; Rebecca Martin, Senior Executive Officer at the Monetary Authority of Singapore; Henri Arslanian, Global Crypto Leader, Asia FinTech Leader, Partner at PwC; Kelvin Phua, Head of Global Payment Networks at PPRO; Alison Jap, Chief of International Partnerships at DOKU; Rajiv Chandna, Chief Commercial Officer at OVO; Amit Goel, Founder of MEDICI Global; Amrish Rau, CEO of Pine Labs

TAG Fintech ADVANCE Awards Showcase

Embedded Finance: Fact of Fiction Presentations from Steve Gotz, Partner at Silicon Foundry; Donie Lochan, Managing Director & Global Head of Technology at Invesco; Peter Renton, Co-Founder & Chairman of LendIt Fintech & Founder of Lend Academy; Dr. Robert Wardrop, Director at Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance; Dave Dawsett, Global Head of Strategy & Innovation at Invesco



Wednesday, Oct. 7 (9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. EDT)

Retail & Commerce Deep Dive Sessions How Omnichannel Commerce is Transforming Traditional Industries with Jordyn Holman, Retail Reporter at Bloomberg and Scott Mackay, VP Global Digital Commerce at Fiserv How the Pandemic is Shaping the Future of Commerce featuring Andrew Lipsman, Principal Analyst, Retail and E-Commerce at eMarketer; Kate Weiler, Director, Global Product Delivery for Discover Financial Services; David Wilkinson, President and GM, Global Retail at NCR Corporation and Nick Basford, VP Global Retail and E-Commerce Strategy at UPS The Great Digital Shift: X-Border E-Commerce Insights, Local Payment Methods on the Rise with Simon Black, CEO of PPRO Merchants’ Perspectives on Payments: What’s Changed, What Hasn’t and What Should with John Drechny, CEO of Merchant Advisory Group (MAG); Joe Vasterling, Director, Payment Acceptance and Gift Cards at Best Buy; Sorin Hilgen, Chief Information Officer for EG America



Identity & Privacy Deep Dive Sessions How America’s Fastest Growing Private Company is Powering Privacy, Security & Trust with Toby Spry, Partner, Information Governance and Privacy at PwC and Kabir Barday, Founder, President and CEO of OneTrust Digital Identity for Non-Humans with Dave Birch, Global Ambassador of Consult Hyperion Maintaining Trust & Safety In A Digital World with Dave Birch, Global Ambassador of Consult Hyperion, Adam Gunther, SVP, Digital Identity for Equifax; Megan Heinze, President, Financial Institutions, North America for IDEMIA and Andrew Gowasack, Co-Founder and President at TrustStamp Do You Know Your Customers? KYC/AML Compliance for Online Identity Verification with Robert Prigge, CEO at Jumio; Eric Byunn, Partner at Centana Growth Partners



Talent & Diversity Deep Dive Sessions Talent Strategy at the Intersection of Technology, Investing & Human Capital Management with Ross Znavor, Head of Commercialization, Digital Wealth Solutions Group at BlackRock and Samara Epstein Cohen, Co-Head ETF Markets and Investments at BlackRock The Power of a Diverse Workforce with Adam Moore, Chair, TAG Diversity & Inclusion and VP Senior Supplier Diversity Manager at Truist; Khalilah (Shakir) Lyons, Senior Manager, Diversity at Discover Financial Services; Barbara Dugas-Patterson, Managing Director, CAO Site Services Executive at JPMorgan Chase and Anna Kooi, National Financial Services Industry Leader for Wipfli Innovating To Empower Workers: Is Your Fintech for Social Good with Adrian Haro, CEO of The Workers Lab and Rachel Schneider, Co-Founder and CEO of Canary Overcoming Adversity at Work and in Life with Mohamed Massaquoi, Former NFL Player and Founder of VESSOL; Gloria Styles, VP HR and Talent Development for AvidXchange and Crystal Williams, Chief Human Resources Officer at FLEETCOR Diversity in Finance & Tech: Seizing the 2020 Moment, Where Do We Go From Here? featuring Lule Demmissie, President of Ally Invest and Nathan Richardson, Executive Vice President of The Points Guy



Payments Innovation Deep Dive Sessions AvidXchange: Liberating Accounts Payable, One Company at a Time with Steve McLaughlin, Founder, CEO and Managing Partner of FT Partners and Mike Praeger, Co-Founder and CEO of AvidXchange Will Real-Time Payments Transform Commerce? featuring Scott Harkey, Global Head of Financial Services and Payments at Levvel; Ben Milne, Founder and Chairman at Dwolla; Daniel Baum, SVP FedNow Product Management at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta and Elena Whisler, SVP Sales and Relationship Management at The Clearing House Mobile Payments Are Good for Your Health: The Pandemic and the Future of Payments with Thad Peterson, Senior Analyst at Aite Group and Kush Saxena, EVP Merchants and Acceptance for Mastercard Crystal Ball: What’s Next in Consumer Payments with Rodrigo Dantas e Silva, Americas Payments Leader at EY; Randy Piatt, Head of Solutions for Ondot Systems and Trey Loughran, CEO of Purchasing Power Payments Innovation on the Planet of the APIs with Sara Elinson, Americas Fintech M&A Leader and US Payments M&A Leader for EY



Transforming Tech for the New Normal Deep Dive Sessions The Need for Speed: How 5G Transforms Finance & Commerce with Jude Fils-Aimé, Senior Solutions Architect for Verizon Enterprise Solutions; Scott Steinmetz, Global Head for Risk Consulting and Global Corporate and Specialty at Allianz and Luc Boivin, Director Solutions Architecture, Verizon Business for Verizon Lessons from the Front Lines: Fighting Fraud & Cybercrime with Kevin Simmonds, Partner, Cybersecurity and Privacy for PwC; Tim Callahan, SVP and Global Chief Information Security Officer for Aflac; Russ Ayers, SVP Global Security Architectural Engineering and Deputy CISO for Equifax; Carolyn DeVar, Executive Director, Cybersecurity and Technology Controls for JPMorgan Chase and Barry Hensley, Chief Threat Intelligence Officer at Secureworks Powering the Digital Workplace with Scott Eason, Global Vice President for Verizon Enterprise Solutions; Larry Williams, President and CEO at Technology Association of Georgia The Platforms Transforming Financial Services with Ky Nichol, Co-Founder and CEO of Cutover and Steve Hassett, President of GT Software Pindrop Security: Bringing Trust Back to the Telephone with Gordon Littley, Global Leader Domain and CX Practice at Verizon and Vijay Balasubramaniyan, Co-Founder and CEO of Pindrop Security



Financial Health Deep Dive Sessions What the Data Tells Us About Financial Health with Anita Ward, Chief Development Officer at Salary Finance and Assad Lazarus, SVP, General Manager for Equifax Responding to a Crisis: Access to Affordable Credit with Mark Gabriel, Chief Fintech Strategy Officer for Sunrise Banks; Tom Burnside, Co-Founder and CEO of LendingPoint; Anita Ward, Chief Development Officer at Salary Finance and Anish Acharya, General Partner at Andreessen Horowitz Why We’re Irrational with Money with Kristen Berma, Co-Founder and Principal at Common Cents Lab and Co-Founder of Irrational Labs; Mariel Beasley, Principal, Center for Advanced Hindsight at Duke University and Co-Director of Common Cents Lab Resiliency: Creating Solutions for Today’s Heightened Savings Crisis with Deborah Winshel, Global Head of Social Impact at BlackRock; Timothy Flacke, Executive Director and Co-founder of Commonwealth; Abbey Wemimo, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Esusu and Daniel Shakhani, Co-Founder of Salary Finance The Next Step: Helping People Start to Build Wealth with Dan Macklin, Co-Founder of SoFi and U.S. CEO of Salary Finance and David Gardner, Co-Founder of Conscious Capitalism and Co-Chairman of The Motley Fool



Thursday, Oct. 8 (9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. EDT)

Atlanta Stage Sessions 2020 Fintech South Innovation Challenge: Pitch-Off hosted by Chris Stanley, Fintech South Innovation Challenge Co-chair & SVP Fintech Industry Banking at Atlantic Capital Bank; Lucas Timberlake, Fintech South Innovation Chairman Co-chair & Partner at Fintech Venture Fund Growing Nest Eggs from Acorns: Fintech, Regulation & Financial Health with Kate Rooney, Markets Reporter for CNBC; Manning Field, Member, CFPB Consumer Advisory Board and Chief Operating Officer for Acorns and Kathy Kraninger, Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Staying Steady for Working Class Americans with Dawn Kissi, Co-Founder and Editor of Emerging Market Media; Michael Loeb, Founder and CEO of Loeb.nyc and Co-Founder and Chairman of Steady and Adam Roseman, Co-Founder and CEO of Steady Cloud for Good: How Tech is Enabling Regulatory Initiatives to Support Minority Banks & Communities with Youssef Sneifer, Strategist and Advisory Counsel for Perkins Coie and Bill Borden, Corporate Vice President, Worldwide Financial Services for Microsoft Digital Wealth: Using Digital Tools to Expand Access & Improve Client Outcomes with Donie Lochan, Managing Director and Global Head of Technology for Invesco; Colin Meadows, Senior Managing Director, Head of Invesco Digital Ventures for Invesco; and Andrew Schlossberg, Senior Managing Director and Head-Americas for Invesco Chuck Leavell, The Tree Man: From Rock-and-Roll Legend to Environmental Activist with Nic Harcourt, Radio and television presenter, producer, journalist and tastemaker at Spark Network and Chuck Leavell, Forester, Environmental Activist, Keyboardist and Music Director for the Rolling Stones



Deep Dive Sessions Banking Revolution



Redefining the Client Experience: High-Touch, High-Tech & High-Trust with Mary Wisniewski, Banking Editor at Bankrate.com; Scott Zimmer, EVP Enterprise Innovation and Experience Design Officer, Head of Venture Investing for Truist

with Mary Wisniewski, Banking Editor at Bankrate.com; Scott Zimmer, EVP Enterprise Innovation and Experience Design Officer, Head of Venture Investing for Truist Neobanks and the Pandemic: Inflection Point or Moment of Truth? with Sam Maule, Managing Partner, North America at 11:FS; Luvleen Sidhu, Co-Founder and CEO of BankMobile; Stuart Sopp, Founder and CEO of Current and Wesley Wright, Chief Operating Officer of Varo Money

with Sam Maule, Managing Partner, North America at 11:FS; Luvleen Sidhu, Co-Founder and CEO of BankMobile; Stuart Sopp, Founder and CEO of Current and Wesley Wright, Chief Operating Officer of Varo Money What Video Gaming Can Teach Us About Designing Banking Solutions with Kristopher Kovacs, President and CEO of Constellation Digital Partners

with Kristopher Kovacs, President and CEO of Constellation Digital Partners Digital Transformation: Banking in the Next Normal with Holly Hughes, Chief Marketing Officer at BAI; Allyson Laurance, Head of Strategic Partnerships and Innovation, North America for Citi; Dibyendu “Dibs” Shekhar, Senior Director

with Holly Hughes, Chief Marketing Officer at BAI; Allyson Laurance, Head of Strategic Partnerships and Innovation, North America for Citi; Dibyendu “Dibs” Shekhar, Senior Director Greenlight: The Debit Card for Kids, Managed by Parents with Ian Kar, Founder and CEO of Fintech Today; Johnson Cook, Co-Founder and President of Greenlight Financial and Brandon Horne, GM SaaS and Distribution Partnerships for Greenlight Financial

The Small Business Economy

Small Business Revolution: The Path Forward with Amanda Brinkman, Chief Brand and Communications Officer at Deluxe and Garry Capers, Division President at Deluxe

with Amanda Brinkman, Chief Brand and Communications Officer at Deluxe and Garry Capers, Division President at Deluxe How Fintech is Helping Community Banks Help Community Businesses with Charles Potts, SVP and Chief Innovation Officer for ICBA; Jill Castilla, President, CEO and Vice Chairman of Citizens Bank of Edmond; Eric Sprink, President and CEO of Coastal Community Bank and Lindsay Lockhart, Co-Founder of Neocova

with Charles Potts, SVP and Chief Innovation Officer for ICBA; Jill Castilla, President, CEO and Vice Chairman of Citizens Bank of Edmond; Eric Sprink, President and CEO of Coastal Community Bank and Lindsay Lockhart, Co-Founder of Neocova How to Create a Billion-Dollar Business? Core Values with Suneera Madhani, Founder and CEO of Fattmerchant

with Suneera Madhani, Founder and CEO of Fattmerchant Fintech Solutions for Reopening Main Street with David Morris, Principal Analyst at Business Insider; Lee Arthur, GM of Blenheim Chalcot and GM North America of Liberis Group; Keith Dunphy, Head of Hospitality SMB Sales for NCR Corporation

with David Morris, Principal Analyst at Business Insider; Lee Arthur, GM of Blenheim Chalcot and GM North America of Liberis Group; Keith Dunphy, Head of Hospitality SMB Sales for NCR Corporation The Kabbage Story: Big Success Serving the Smallest Businesses with Julie VerHage, Editor In Chief of Fintech Today: Rob Frohwein, Co-Founder and CEO of Kabbage and Kathryn Petralia, Co-Founder and President of Kabbage

Growing & Protecting Wealth

Democratizing Investing with Dara Albright, Advisor for EisnerAmper and Founder of Dara Albright Media; Brian Dally, Co-Founder and CEO of GROUNDFLOOR and Sally Outlaw, Founder and CEO of Worthy Financial

with Dara Albright, Advisor for EisnerAmper and Founder of Dara Albright Media; Brian Dally, Co-Founder and CEO of GROUNDFLOOR and Sally Outlaw, Founder and CEO of Worthy Financial Thinking Differently About 55+ with Karen Biddle Andres, Project Director, Retirement Savings Initiative, at The Aspen Institute; Blair Baldwin, Head of Boston Studio for Haven Life and Founder and GM of AgeUp; Ramsey Smith, Founder of ALEX.fyi and Rhian Horgan, Founder and CEO of Silvur

with Karen Biddle Andres, Project Director, Retirement Savings Initiative, at The Aspen Institute; Blair Baldwin, Head of Boston Studio for Haven Life and Founder and GM of AgeUp; Ramsey Smith, Founder of ALEX.fyi and Rhian Horgan, Founder and CEO of Silvur From Startups to Incumbents: How Fintech is Reinventing Insurance with Peter Gross, Senior Advisor at Axa and Dustin Walsey, Co-Founder of Buckle

Friday, Oct. 9 (10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EDT)

Fintech South Career Fair hosted in partnership with Fintech Atlanta and the Georgia Fintech Academy, the Fintech South virtual career is an opportunity for employers to have direct access to hundreds of talented undergraduate and graduate students looking for fintech jobs. The event will be hosted in the Handshake platform.

