Five Companies Offering Tools Accelerating PaaS Value for Developers Named IDC Innovators

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IDCInnovators–International Data Corporation (IDC) today published an IDC Innovators report profiling five companies that developers are using to accelerate the application development and deployment processes. The five companies are: Aiven, Harness, Kong, Solo.io, and Weaveworks.

The worldwide public cloud platform-as-a-service market is influenced by refactoring efforts, data growth, containerization, and marketplaces. Businesses expect applications to be delivered at an accelerated pace to handle digital disruption in the market and are adopting solutions that accelerate application development and delivery.

“As enterprises embark on the application modernization journey, tools that address unique challenges return benefits that make the investment worthwhile. These tools contribute to making developers more productive and help businesses differentiate themselves by providing better experience to users,” said Larry Carvalho, research director, Platform as a Service. “Major cloud service providers deliver similar tools but vendors in this document allow their tools to be deployed in a multicloud environment.”

Several tools around cloud computing technology such as containers and microservices have been evolving, giving developers unprecedented benefits to meet the growing demand for applications. IDC is seeing a movement toward subscribing to services via cloud marketplaces from traditional ways of IT procurement. Developers are now able to compose an application from a variety of services much faster than in the past. Enterprises are likely to use innovator offerings, such as those featured in this document, in public, hybrid, and on-premise deployments.

The report, Tools Accelerating Platform-as-a-Service Value for Developers, 2020 (IDC #US46915120), profiles five companies that are addressing the need for tools accelerating PaaS value for developers. The modern application platform consisting of containers, microservices, and serverless approaches is changing how enterprises are tackling the demand for new applications.

Aiven helps developers focus on application innovation by providing a fully managed open-source infrastructure allowing customers to set up highly available data pipelines meant for modern applications.

Harness automates the entire continuous delivery process while using machine learning to check when deployments fail with built-in security through all steps in the process and provided visibility into cloud costs of applications through a dashboard.

Kong makes connecting APIs and microservices across today's hybrid, multicloud environments easier and faster by powering trillions of API transactions for leading organizations globally through an end-to-end API platform.

Solo.io helps enterprises iteratively modernize their applications without leaving behind their existing investments. Solo.io is modern API infrastructure company for application networking from edge to service mesh.

Weaveworks provides cluster delivery and security combined with developer best practices and policy management with GitOps workflows. The platform provides cluster and application management across cloud and on-premises infrastructure.

