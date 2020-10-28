Franklin Madison Announces Strategic Investment in Matic

Combined offering will enhance Franklin Madison’s insurance value proposition to the Financial Institution vertical

Franklin, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#insurance—Franklin Madison, a leading provider in marketing insurance solutions, announced today a strategic investment and partnership with insurtech leader Matic as part of their Series B funding round. Matic is a digital insurance agency focused on seamlessly integrating insurance into the home and auto ownership experience.

“As Franklin Madison continues to invest in and advance our digital capabilities, we are very excited to work with Matic, whose cutting edge and proprietary technology is propelling the industry forward,” said Robert Dudacek. “Their competitive market technology, great business model, and strong leadership made them an attractive investment opportunity.”

“Matic’s platform was built to integrate within banks’ ecosystems and deliver an amazing customer experience,” said Ben Madick, CEO, Matic Insurance. “It was a natural fit to partner with Franklin Madison with their strength and experience in the financial institution marketplace. We are looking forward to the partnership opportunity with an organization that brings nearly 50 years of industry expertise, a best-in-class direct marketing approach, and outstanding customer loyalty across 3,500 financial institutions.”

The investment in Matic is further evidence of Franklin Madison’s commitment to the insurance and financial institution markets. Franklin Madison and Matic will continue to operate as separate entities.

About Franklin Madison

An industry pioneer with nearly 50 years of experience, Franklin Madison builds financial security for individuals and families by delivering industry-leading insurance products and marketing services through its brand partners. Franklin Madison helps generate increased loyalty and incremental revenue for more than 3,500 financial institutions. Based in Franklin, Tennessee, Franklin Madison has approximately 200 employees. For more information, visit franklin-madison.com or follow us @frnklnmadison and LinkedIn.

About Matic

Since 2014, Matic has changed the landscape of the insurtech industry by integrating insurance within the home and auto ownership experience. Today, Matic’s digital insurance marketplace has over 30 A-rated home and auto carriers, as well as distribution partners in industries ranging from mortgage origination and servicing to banking, real estate, and personal finance. With a single-minded focus on advocating for policyholders, Matic has created an effortless and transparent comparison-shopping process, saving customers days of work and over 30% in premiums each year. For more information, visit matic.com.

