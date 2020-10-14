HilltopSecurities Expands Fixed Income Capital Markets and Debt Capital Markets Teams in North Carolina

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hilltop Securities Inc. (HilltopSecurities) announced today the addition of five municipal sales and trading professionals to its Debt Capital Markets and Fixed Income Capital Markets teams in Charlotte, North Carolina. Todd Bleakney joins the firm as senior managing director, co-head of Debt Capital Markets, while Vinh Nguyen joins as managing director, head of municipal taxable and municipal housing trading, and Josh Phillips joins as managing director, head of municipal trading. The firm also welcomed Scott Wooster and Brian Brown as managing directors, institutional municipal sales.

“As we continue to build the nation’s leading municipal investment bank, we are extremely proud to welcome Todd, Vinh, Josh, Scott, and Brian to HilltopSecurities,” said HilltopSecurities President and CEO Brad Winges. “Each of these individuals are recognized as experts in their fields. Their addition not only expands HilltopSecurities’ sales, trading, and debt capital markets banking capabilities, it further enhances our growing presence in Charlotte.”

The new additions mark the latest expansion of HilltopSecurities’ Charlotte location, where it has added several Fixed Income and Debt Capital Markets professionals this year. Michael Regan and Matthew Giammarinaro joined the firm from Piper Sandler in July as managing directors, institutional sales. In September, HilltopSecurities announced the addition of Managing Director Steve Coma to lead its new High Yield Housing Origination group. Coma was joined by Director Michelle Le, Assistant Vice President David Prieto, and Analyst Wei Fan in Charlotte, as well as Managing Director Adriane Evans in Sarasota, Florida.

“HilltopSecurities is growing, not just in Charlotte, but in markets across the country,” Winges said. “Bringing talent of this caliber to our firm further solidifies our position as a comprehensive municipal-solutions provider.”

About Todd Bleakney

Bleakney joins HilltopSecurities from Wells Fargo where he served for 11 years, most recently as managing director, head of municipal sales, trading, and underwriting. With 26 years of industry experience, he has also held positions at Banc of America Securities, CRG Hedge Fund, and Salomon Smith Barney. He earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and sociology from the University of Oregon. Bleakney reports to HilltopSecurities Vice Chairman, Head of Public Finance David Medanich and Senior Managing Director, Co-head of Fixed Income Capital Markets Jason Lisec.

About Vinh Nguyen

Nguyen joins HilltopSecurities from Wells Fargo where he served for more than 15 years, most recently as managing director, municipal trader. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and economics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Nguyen reports to HilltopSecurities Senior Managing Director, Co-head of Fixed Income Capital Markets Jason Lisec.

About Josh Phillips

Phillips joins HilltopSecurities from Wells Fargo where he served for more than 17 years, most recently as managing director. He attended Hampden-Sydney college in Virginia and is a board member of the Gift of Adoption in the Carolinas. Phillips reports to HilltopSecurities Senior Managing Director, Co-head of Fixed Income Capital Markets Jason Lisec.

About Scott Wooster

Wooster brings 27 years of experience to his role with HilltopSecurities, most recently with Wells Fargo where he served as managing director. He has also held positions with Banc of America Securities, Wachovia Securities, and SunTrust. He earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from Clemson University. Wooster reports to HilltopSecurities Senior Managing Director, Co-head of Fixed Income Capital Markets A.J. Maggio.

About Brian Brown

Brown joins HilltopSecurities from Wells Fargo where he spent 21 years, most recently as Director of Municipal Sales and Trading. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Brown reports to HilltopSecurities Senior Managing Director, Co-head of Fixed Income Capital Markets A.J. Maggio.

About Hilltop Securities Inc.

Hilltop Securities Inc. delivers forthright advice and tailored solutions to municipal issuers, institutions, broker-dealers, and individuals. The full-service investment bank and registered investment adviser is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices across the United States. Areas of focus include public finance; municipal and taxable fixed income underwriting, sales, and trading; retail brokerage services; securities clearing; structured finance; and securities lending. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH), HilltopSecurities’ affiliates include Hilltop Securities Independent Network Inc., PlainsCapital Bank, and PrimeLending. Learn more at www.HilltopSecurities.com. Member: NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.

