Hitachi ABB Power Grids India wins INR 100 crore order from HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited

BANGALORE, INDIA, Oct 8, 2020 – (JCN Newswire) – Hitachi ABB Power Grids listed on the Indian stock exchanges as “ABB Power Products and Systems India Ltd.” has won a project worth more than INR 100 crore from HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL), a joint venture between state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and the Government of Rajasthan. The infrastructure development will help to power its new refinery and petrochemical project in the Barmer district of Rajasthan.

With a total processing capacity of nine million metric tons per annum, this project is aimed at producing clean fuels and feedstock for textile, packaging, and petroleum industries. It is expected to create about 1,000 direct jobs upon completion, and up to 40,000 indirect jobs during construction, while contributing to Rajasthan’s economic development.

Hitachi ABB Power Grids is delivering a 220/66-kilovolt (kV) substation to assimilate power from the state grid and deliver it smoothly and efficiently to the Barmer refinery. Gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) with its compact and low-maintenance design will be installed, enabling the refinery to conserve space.

To maximize power availability the substation is equipped with advanced substation automation systems to control and protect HRRL’s grid. It is also deploying industry-leading power transformers, to further enhance power infrastructure safety and efficiency.

“We are very pleased to be lending support to this project which will further propel infrastructure development, economic revival and job creation in the State”, said N Venu, Managing Director, Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India. “India is the third-biggest consumer of oil and refiners need to prime themselves ahead of time to avoid potential supply disruptions. Reliable power is indispensable for that and we are glad to have been chosen as the trusted partner by HRRL.”

“With this project, as a company, we have taken another step forward in meeting future energy demand with our pioneering technology solutions,” Venu added.

This project is part of Hitachi ABB Power Grids broader strategy to penetrate the industrial segment and highlights its long-standing leadership in grid connections and power quality.

About Hitachi ABB Power Grids Ltd.

Hitachi ABB Power Grids is global technology leader with a combined heritage of almost 250 years, employing around 36,000 people in 90 countries. Headquartered in

Switzerland, the business serves utility, industry and infrastructure customers across the value chain, and emerging areas like sustainable mobility, smart cities, energy storage and data centers. With a proven track record, global footprint and unparalleled installed base, Hitachi ABB Power Grids balances social, environmental and economic values. It is committed to powering good for a sustainable energy future, with pioneering and digital technologies, as the partner of choice for enabling a stronger, smarter and greener grid. https://www.hitachiabb-powergrids.com

Hitachi ABB Power Grids India operates under the legal entity name ABB Power Products and Systems India Limited and is listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and BSE Limited (BSE) as POWERINDIA, Scrip code 543187.

