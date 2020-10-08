Industry Leader’s Expansion Further Raises San Antonio’s Profile as “Cyber City, U.S.A.”

Technica Corporation’s new operation at the Port provides invaluable strategic support to U.S. military digital assets and mission readiness worldwide.

Region’s newest employer seeks local talent and greatly vales the experience of military veterans.

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2020 / Technica Corporation-a fast-growing leader in cybersecurity innovation and expertise – has launched its newest state-of-the-art facility in the Alamo City. The company’s arrival further strengthens San Antonio’s standing as the nation’s fastest-growing community of top information security experts.

As part of its ongoing growth, the Virginia-based company has launched a 12,000-square foot multi-functional cyber facility in the heart of Port San Antonio’s 1,900-acre technology campus, where leading names in cybersecurity and other advanced technologies are expanding capabilities to innovate and serve numerous sectors. Among them are large Department of Defense and other national security entities in the region, including several U.S. Air Force commands headquartered at the Port and at neighboring Lackland Air Force Base (JBSA Lackland).

Technica’s new facility at 913 Billy Mitchell Blvd. will focus on fulfilling an expansive Department of Defense contract the company was recently awarded.

Their work entails enhancing and sustaining the U.S. Air Force’s Cyberspace Vulnerability Assessment/Hunter (CVA/H) weapon system. To achieve this, the firm’s on-site capabilities will include advanced cybersecurity engineering, product solutions, cyber training, operational support, risk management framework (RMF) expertise, quality assurance and testing and around-the-clock service desk support.

To maximize operational efficiency and service to its defense customer, Technica has created a customized space to include facilities for a systems integration lab, training facility, help desk, servers and infrastructure, secure storage, and shipping / receiving – all designed in a flexible arrangement to meet the collaboration needs to successfully implement Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) to meet the mission needs of the U.S. Air Force’s Cyberspace Vulnerability Assessment/Hunter.

“As San Antonio continues its trajectory as one of the world’s fastest-growing technology hubs-and with the burgeoning number of defense operations that depend on our expertise-it was imperative that we expand our presence into the Alamo City-home to one of America’s largest military and cybersecurity communities,” said Miguel Collado, President and Chief Executive Office for Technica.

“Our proximity to our defense client, our ability to tap into the talent pool of San Antonio’s large veteran community and the strategic support provided by the Port and other industry partners in the region positions us very well to fulfill our mission as we continue to deliver leading innovative solutions,” he added.

“We are very proud to welcome another industry leader to our community of innovators,” said Port President and CEO Jim Perschbach. “In our increasingly connected world, we look forward to continuing our support of Technica’s team as they ensure the security of connections that are the foundation of our national defense systems.”

“Technica’s expansion in our region enriches our thriving ecosystem and is a tremendous vote of confidence for our vision,” said Port San Antonio VP of Cybersecurity Development Will Garrett.

“For many years, and particularly as our nation has faced the challenges of a global pandemic, our community has been laser-focused on being a strategic partner like no other to an industry that is essential to the defense community and every major industry as we build an increasingly resilient America,” he added. “We look forward to ensuring Technica’s success as it delivers on its current project and to working hand-in-hand with our new customer as it reaches new milestones.”

About Technica Corporation

Technica Corporation, founded in 1991, provides high-end system engineering services to Defense, Intelligence, Law Enforcement, and Federal civilian agencies. The company specializes in systems engineering; integration and testing; cybersecurity; and product development, deployment, and support. Technica invests heavily in R&D and is leveraging big data, machine learning, artificial intelligence, blockchain technology and high-performance computing to support its customers. For more information, please visit www.technicacorp.com

About Port San Antonio

Port San Antonio is the Alamo City’s largest and most dynamic technology and innovation campus – a place that provides connected solutions in an increasingly connected world. Our 1,900-acre platform just southwest of downtown San Antonio is home to leading global industries such as aerospace, cybersecurity, defense, manufacturing, education and robotics. More than 80 tenant customers employ more than 14,000 people on our unique property. Together, they generate over $5 billion in annual economic activity in our region. Thanks to a vast and growing array of highly specialized commercial and industrial spaces – combined with strategic business and talent development support our team and our stakeholders provide – industries based here are connecting with one-another as they deliver technological innovations that are transforming mature industry sectors in our region, across the country and around the world. For more information, please visit www.portsanantonio.us.

