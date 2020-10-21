Iron Mountain Data Centers and Telia Carrier Expand Partnership to Extend Global Connectivity

Enhanced global network in APAC, EMEA and North America delivers increased high performance network diversity for data center customers

STOCKHOLM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Telia Carrier and Iron Mountain Data Centers, a division of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), the storage and information management services company enabling digital transformation, announced today an expanded data center partnership with new IP Transit Services in Manassas, VA, Pittsburgh, PA, Edison, NJ and Phoenix, AZ in the US; and London, Amsterdam and Singapore internationally. The partnership provides Iron Mountain’s data center customers new options for high performance diverse connectivity in the US to global hubs in APAC and EMEA.

“Telia Carrier prides itself on customer centricity and our global network is designed to support the needs of our customers wherever they are. Through this expanded partnership with Iron Mountain Data Centers, we can meet demand for high capacity, lower-latency services from critical industries that have rigorous requirements — like mitigating the risk of natural disasters and offering long-term scalability, to IT asset compliance and exacting global banking standards,” said Ivo Pascucci, Vice President, Global Sales, Telia Carrier. “This partnership allows us to jointly offer our Cloud and IP Transit services to large enterprise, finance, education, government and research sectors who are seeking enterprise-class facilities with secure and highly interconnected data center capacity that can scale with their business.”

Iron Mountain Data Center customers within the expanded regions can now take advantage of Telia Carrier’s number one ranked global backbone, AS1299, as well as the local availability of high-speed IP Transit, Cloud Connect, DDoS Mitigation, Ethernet and IPX services for operators, content providers and enterprises alike.

“Telia Carrier’s expansion is further evidence of Iron Mountain Data Centers commitment to growing its highly connected global ecosystem delivering performance benefits to customers. We are delighted to be working with global leaders like Telia as we continue to expand and enable our customer communities around the world,” said Michael DeVito, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Iron Mountain Data Centers. “Our commitment to federal grade, multi-layer security and clean energy alternatives, combined with Telia Carrier’s number one global backbone exceeds the most stringent requirements for business needs today and into the future.”

Trusted by some of the world’s most highly regulated organizations, Iron Mountain Data Center is an industry leader in sustainability and compliance. Iron Mountain offers comprehensive compliance support, including HIPAA, FISMA High, PCI-DSS, ISO 50001 for data center certified energy management systems, ISO 27001 and SOC 2/3. Additionally, 100% of the energy customers use comes from renewable sources and helps businesses achieve their own emissions goals.

Telia Carrier connectivity underpins today’s digitally enabled society, providing the building blocks for digital enablement, transformation and innovation. With over 67,000 km of fiber, Telia Carrier is the leading global Internet backbone provider, connecting more than 300 Points-of-Presence (PoPs) in 35 countries across Europe, North America and Asia.

Iron Mountain’s global data center platform consists of 15 operational data centers across 13 markets and three regions (APAC, EMEA & North America). Including leasable capacity and land and buildings held for future development, Iron Mountain’s data center platform can support more than 350 megawatts of IT capacity at full build-out.

About Telia Carrier

Telia Carrier solves global connectivity challenges for multinational enterprises whose businesses rely on digital infrastructure. On top of the world’s #1 ranked IP backbone and a unique ecosystem of cloud and network service providers, we provide an award-winning customer experience to customers in 120 countries worldwide. Our global Internet services connect more than 700 cloud, security and content providers with low latency. For further resilience, our private Cloud Connect service connects directly to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Oracle cloud across North America, Europe and Asia. Discover more at Teliacarrier.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,480 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include secure records storage, information management, digital transformation, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working. Visit www.ironmountain.com for more information.

