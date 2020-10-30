Just Less Than 2 weeks to Go Until SMi Group’s 22nd Annual Global MilSatCom Virtual Conference & Exhibition

SMi Group Reports: The 22nd Annual Global MilSatCom Conference and Exhibition will take place as a virtual conference over 10th to 12th November 2020.

In just less than two weeks’ time, SMi Group’s flagship Global MilSatCom Conference and Exhibition will convene virtually with online access only on 10th to 12th November, bringing together 500+ senior decision makers from defence agencies, militaries, governments and industry from across the globe.

With just less than two weeks to go, interested parties are urged to register their place at the conference as soon as possible, as registration will close on Thursday 5th November. Attendance is FREE for all active military and government personnel and £999 for all commercial organisations. Registration can be made by visiting: http://www.globalmilsatcom.com/realwirePR7

Global MilSatCom is supported by several leading companies in the form of sponsorship, exhibiting and branding. The sponsors will also be contributing towards to the three-day conference with key presentations and/or participating in panel debates, as below:

AIRBUS will be presenting on:

Supporting Future Integrated Operations – Mr Richard Franklin, UK Managing Director and Head of Secure Communications, Airbus Defence & Space

Combat Cloud. Expanding Operational Capabilities to Rotary Wing Aircraft – Mr Steve Napier, Head of Milsatcom Aero Connectivity Sales, Airbus Defence & Space

Chair for Day Three – Mr Nigel Chandler, Key Account Manager, Airbus Defence and Space

Panel Debate on Day Three: The Future Landscape of National MilSatCom with Mr Richard Budd, Head of Secure Communications – UK, US and Australia, Airbus Defence & Space & Mr Martin Rowse, Key Account Manager – Space, Airbus Defence and Space

LOCKHEED MARTIN session will be presented by Ms Stacy Kubicek, Vice President Mission Solutions Defense and Security, who will also be contributing towards a panel debate on Transforming the US Space Enterprise.

ISOTROPIC SYSTEMS presenting on Creating the Future Multi-Layered Communication Ecosystem for Resiliency in Highly Contested Environments – Mr Brian Billman, VP Product Management.

THALES COMMUNICATIONS session will be presented by Mr Franck Chatain, Product Line Manager.

GOVSAT session will be presented by Mr Patrick Biewer, CEO.

NORTHOP GRUMMAN presenting on ESPASTAR – Enabling Space Missions – Mr Timothy Rumford, ESPAStar Program Director.

VIASAT presenting on Narrowband Coalition Interoperability and Sovereignty – Mr Marty Conrad, Director UHF Satcom Solutions.

LEONARDO DRS presenting on Commercial Integrators – Critical to MilSatCom – Mr Gustaf Anderson, Senior Director, Business Development, Global Enterprise Solutions.

ST ENGINEERING IDIRECT presenting on Key Considerations for Building a Modern Defence Network – Mr Koen Willems, Head International Government & Defence Satcom.

OVZON presenting on Ovzon Service and how it is Designed Specifically to Meet High Performance Government Requirements – Mr Per Wahlberg, Executive Vice President and Founder.

BOEING presenting on MilSatCom Solutions for International Partners – Mr Ron Burch, Director, Advanced MILSATCOM.

As always, the networking opportunities at Global MilSatCom are exceptional. A preliminary attendee list is available to download online, which details the organisations, nations and more who will be attending this year’s conference: http://www.globalmilsatcom.com/realwirePR7

SMi Group’s 22nd Annual Global MilSatCom

10th – 12th November 2020

Virtual Conference & Exhibition: Online Access Only

http://www.globalmilsatcom.com/realwirePR7

Gold Sponsor: Airbus

Sponsors: GovSat I Isotropic Systems I Leonardo DRS I Lockheed Martin I Northrop Grumman I ST Engineering iDirect I Thales Communications I Viasat

Exhibitors: Hytec Inter I Marlink SAS

