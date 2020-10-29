Keynotes and Speaker Lineup Announced for DxP: Cloud Data Protection Summit 2020

AWS and VMware secure platinum sponsorship for first-of-its-kind event dedicated to cloud data protection

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Druva Inc., the leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, today announced its keynote speakers, lead sponsors and extensive speaker lineup for DxP: Cloud Data Protection Summit 2020. On Nov. 17, attendees will hear from leaders at Amazon Web Services (AWS), Chipotle, FireEye, Hope Global, Palo Alto Networks, Republic Services, VMware, Zoom and more, learning first-hand how to dramatically reduce costs, save time, and realize the value of data through a secure cloud-based platform.

Since the spring of 2020, the power and value of data has rapidly changed. Data has been the driving factor behind keeping businesses open, accelerating digital transformation and launching new customer experiences amid a rapidly changing business landscape. However, data’s potential must be matched with effective management to ensure continued compliance and minimal exposure to a growing number of risks, accidents, disasters or ransomware attacks. The full value of data can only be realized when it’s fully protected. DxP’s speakers have been carefully curated to highlight today’s most critical topics, including data center digitization, cloud migration, cloud environment and remote workforce protection, and cyber resilience.

“Almost every business is currently undergoing some part of their cloud journey, and many are accelerating major projects,” said Thomas Been, Chief Marketing Officer, Druva. “Honest peer discussions and insights from those who have been there is the best way to ensure your own success. We are incredibly excited by the number of companies that have come forward to share their personal stories, and I am confident every attendee will walk away from DxP with newfound insights to not only further their own career, but their organization’s cloud strategy.”

Current speakers include:

Girish Chanchlani, Storage Partner Solutions Architect at Amazon Web Services

Jeff Jones, Head of ISV Success at Amazon Web Services

David Estlick, CISO at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Mahmoud Eraqi, Developer Advocate at FireEye

Tim Gallo, Global Security and Intelligence Architect at FireEye

Marshall O’Keefe, Corporate Technology Leader at HED

Tom Ferrucci, CIO at HopeGlobal

Robert Elworthy, Assistant Director of IT at Langdale

Jonathan Nolasco, Cloud and Infrastructure Architect at Lifemiles

Aaron Matatov, IT Manager at OHEL

Prasen Shelar, Sr. Product Manager at Palo Alto Networks

Shaun Marion, CISO at Republic Services

Nathan Brown, Systems Engineer at SG360°

Kit Colbert, VP & CTO, Cloud Platform BU at VMware

Jeremiah Megie, Sr. Technical Marketing Architect at VMware

Cheryl Young, Senior Product Marketing Manager at VMware

Sunil Madan, CIO at Zoom Video Communications

Jason Lee, CISO at Zoom Video Communications

At the show, Druva will also be announcing its inaugural customer awards program – The North Star Awards. The program will recognize three Druva customers that have made significant advancements in business resilience by harnessing the power of the cloud to protect data center and software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications. Award recipients will be honored for empowering their organization with more intelligence about its data while improving the productivity of its executive and IT teams, and reducing risks from incidents such as cyber attacks.

The virtual half-day event will feature engaging keynotes from some of the world’s most prominent and disruptive cloud and SaaS companies. Attendees will hear from leading partners offering first-hand accounts of cloud data protection successes, be able to join educational breakout sessions and product demonstrations, and see real-world examples, case studies and practical techniques applicable to any IT organization.

About Druva

Druva delivers Data Protection and Management for the cloud era. Druva Cloud Platform is built on AWS and offered as-a-Service; customers drive down costs by up to 50 percent by freeing themselves from the burden of unnecessary hardware, capacity planning, and software management. Druva is trusted worldwide by over 4,000 companies at the forefront of embracing the cloud. Druva is a privately held company headquartered in Sunnyvale, California and is funded by Sequoia Capital, Viking Global Investors, Tenaya Capital, Riverwood Capital and Nexus Partners. Visit Druva and follow us @druvainc.

