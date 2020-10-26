Kyriba Chairman and CEO Jean-Luc Robert Honored Among 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs at Goldman Sachs 2020 Builders + Innovators Summit

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ActiveLiquidity–Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) recognized Kyriba Chairman and CEO Jean-Luc Robert as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2020 at its Builders + Innovators Summit.

Goldman Sachs selected Jean-Luc Robert as one of 100 entrepreneurs from multiple industries to be honored at their Builders + Innovators Summit, a two-day virtual event that consisted of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders, as well as resident scholars.

“I am honored to receive this recognition from Goldman Sachs and to be among a group of such innovative entrepreneurs,” said Jean-Luc Robert, Chairman and CEO of Kyriba. “Our mission is to serve our clients with the world’s most advanced finance technology, giving CFOs and finance leaders the ability to actively manage their cash and liquidity in real-time and prevent loss from unnecessary financial risk. I’m proud of our diverse, international team and our accomplishments.”

For more information about Jean-Luc Robert, or to hear his presentation on why “It’s Time To Embrace Active Liquidity Management,” register for the Inaugural Kyriba Global Summit—a virtual event featuring real stories of success and transformation from finance and IT executives, November 10, 11, 17.

“True innovation is built from a diversity of perspectives and experiences,” said David M. Solomon, CEO of Goldman Sachs. “Our Builders + Innovators Summit brings together a collective of impressive future leaders who are striving to drive meaningful change. For over 150 years, Goldman Sachs has supported entrepreneurs as they launch and grow their businesses. That’s why we are pleased to recognize Kyriba CEO Jean-Luc Robert as one of the most intriguing entrepreneurs of 2020.”

Robert pioneered enterprise Active Liquidity Management, giving multinational companies the ability to see 100% of their cash. The modern solution enables finance chiefs to actively manage their liquidity by controlling usage, maximizing returns and delivering insights to support strategic decisions in real-time—a critical tool for finance chiefs, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Goldman Sachs solicited nominations from across the Goldman Sachs’ global network, asking for nominations of Founder/CEOs of private companies that are approximately 1-10 years old.

Highlights from the 2020 Virtual Builders + Innovators Summit can be found here.

About Kyriba

Kyriba empowers CFOs and their IT counterparts to transform how they optimize financial technology solutions, de-risk ERP cloud migration, and activate liquidity as a dynamic, real-time vehicle for growth and value creation. With 2,000 clients worldwide, including 20 percent of Fortune 500 companies, Kyriba’s pioneering Active Liquidity Network connects internal applications for treasury, risk, payments and working capital with vital external sources such as banks, ERPs, trading platforms, and market data providers. Based on a secure, scalable SaaS platform that leverages artificial intelligence, Kyriba enables thousands of companies worldwide to maximize growth opportunities, protect against loss from fraud and financial risk, and reduce costs through advanced automation. Kyriba is headquartered in San Diego, with offices in New York, Paris, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Dubai, Singapore, Shanghai and other major locations. For more information, visit www.kyriba.com.

Contacts

Daniel Shaffer, [email protected], +1 858-263-2218