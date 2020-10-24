Luxury Marbella Villas Now Available From Spot Blue International Property

The Fully-Furnished Villas Range in Size from Four to Six Bedrooms and Feature a Number of Attractive Amenities

SURREY, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2020 / International property specialist, Spot Blue, has been instructed to sell a number of multi-million pound Marbella villas.

The villas are all fully-furnished, and boast features such as spas, pools, gyms, walk-in wardrobes, cinema rooms, bars and wine cellars.

The properties have four, five or six bedrooms and are perfect for modern, open plan living. They are “key ready” and immediately available to either start living in, use as a holiday home or let out.

The villas are situated across several sought-after coastal locations in “Europe’s playground”. They are on the doorstep of stunning Puerto Banus Marina and the beautiful Playa del Duque beach. A variety of beach clubs, Michelin restaurants, designer boutiques, sports facilities and nightclubs are close at hand.

All are located near to renowned golf courses and facilities. Spectacular mountains, perfect for hiking, form the backdrop to the area.

The villas range from 2 million pounds to 10 million pounds.

Julian Walker, Spot Blue director, said, “Cosmopolitan Marbella is widely regarded as the most glamorous city in Spain. These fantastic properties perfectly complement the local area and are ideal for couples or families looking to make the most of its luxury coastline.

“Marbella is also a paradise for golf aficionados. Numerous world-class courses are nearby, which have been designed by the likes of Seve Ballesteros and Jack Nicklaus.

“Buyers can live in complete privacy all year round in their detached villas, or enjoy them as an exclusive holiday home with family and friends. Alternatively, this property will produce high yields for those looking to let.”

About Spotblue.com:

Spot Blue International Property is one of the UK’s leading international property agencies, with hundreds of properties regularly listed and updated on its website. As well as helping developers promote their projects to the UK and other foreign markets, Spotblue.com features properties for sale by private individuals. Spot Blue only promotes property of developers that pass its due diligence assessment. It also specialises in matching buyers with suitable properties. Countries where it operates include Turkey, Spain, France, Portugal, Greece, Barbados and the UK. The company’s high profile in the UK means it is regularly quoted in the national press and invited to appear on panels at leading seminars and exhibitions. For more information call +44 (0)208 339 6036, email [email protected] or go to: https://www.spotblue.com/property-for-sale/spain/malaga/marbella/villas/.

